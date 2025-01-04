Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi Nakamoto's Epic Statement Resurfaces as Bitcoin Clocks 16

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin recently commemorated its 16th anniversary
    Sat, 4/01/2025 - 13:25
    A
    A
    A
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Epic Statement Resurfaces as Bitcoin Clocks 16
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A historic statement from Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has recently surfaced, provoking reflection on the cryptocurrency's price history.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Alex Thorn, Head of Research at Galaxy Digital, shared a statement believed to have been made by Satoshi in January 2009: "It might make sense just to get some in case it catches on."

    Thorn's post comes at a time when the cryptocurrency world is commemorating Bitcoin's 16th anniversary.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Satoshi Nakamoto Launched Bitcoin This Date 16 Years Ago
    Fri, 01/03/2025 - 10:21
    Satoshi Nakamoto Launched Bitcoin This Date 16 Years Ago
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    MSTR Targets $2 Billion Capital Raise to Buy Bitcoin in Q1, 2025: Michael Saylor
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author 'So Bullish' on Bitcoin as 'Giant Market Crash Here'
    XLM Regains 30% in New Year, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Problem, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Resistance: But Almost No Upside

    On Jan. 3, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined Bitcoin's genesis block, commonly known as Block 0. This initial block contained an iconic message embedded in its code: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks," referring to a headline in The Times published the same day.

    Although the Bitcoin whitepaper was released Oct. 31, 2008, many consider Jan. 3, 2009, to be the cryptocurrency's birthday.

    In the last 24 hours, celebratory messages have poured in across the crypto community from major crypto exchanges, Bitcoin enthusiasts and prominent crypto figures to mark Bitcoin's 16th birthday.

    From $0 to $100,000

    Thorn shared an image that showed the Bitcoin price on Genesis Block Day since inception. This highlighted Bitcoin's rise over the years, with its price skyrocketing from $0 to thousands of dollars.

    Related
    Bitcoin to Hit $250,000? Here Are 2025 Market Predictions
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 16:33
    Bitcoin to Hit $250,000? Here Are 2025 Market Predictions
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At its inception on Jan. 3, 2009, Bitcoin had no monetary value and was virtually worthless, going for $0.00. Fast forward to Jan. 3, 2025, and Bitcoin's value traded at an impressive $96,547.

    To many in the crypto space, Satoshi's statement to "get some in case it catches on" has proven to be prophetic. Over the past 16 years, Bitcoin has not only caught on but has also become a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $98,208, having reached an all-time high of $108,268 on Dec. 17, 2024. Bitcoin has a current market valuation of $1.93 trillion, having touched $2 trillion last December.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 13:02
    Solana (SOL) Leading Altcoin Rally, but There's Catch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 12:47
    Bitcoin ETFs Another Milestone Indicated by Bitwise CEO
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi Nakamoto's Epic Statement Resurfaces as Bitcoin Clocks 16
    Solana (SOL) Leading Altcoin Rally, but There's Catch
    Bitcoin ETFs Another Milestone Indicated by Bitwise CEO
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD