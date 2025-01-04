Satoshi Nakamoto's Epic Statement Resurfaces as Bitcoin Clocks 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A historic statement from Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has recently surfaced, provoking reflection on the cryptocurrency's price history.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Alex Thorn, Head of Research at Galaxy Digital, shared a statement believed to have been made by Satoshi in January 2009: "It might make sense just to get some in case it catches on."

“It might make sense just to get some in case it catches on.”



- Satoshi Nakamoto, January 2009 pic.twitter.com/O3pBOnJgKW — Alex Thorn (@intangiblecoins) January 3, 2025

Thorn's post comes at a time when the cryptocurrency world is commemorating Bitcoin's 16th anniversary.

Advertisement

On Jan. 3, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined Bitcoin's genesis block, commonly known as Block 0. This initial block contained an iconic message embedded in its code: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks," referring to a headline in The Times published the same day.

Although the Bitcoin whitepaper was released Oct. 31, 2008, many consider Jan. 3, 2009, to be the cryptocurrency's birthday.

In the last 24 hours, celebratory messages have poured in across the crypto community from major crypto exchanges, Bitcoin enthusiasts and prominent crypto figures to mark Bitcoin's 16th birthday.

From $0 to $100,000

Thorn shared an image that showed the Bitcoin price on Genesis Block Day since inception. This highlighted Bitcoin's rise over the years, with its price skyrocketing from $0 to thousands of dollars.

At its inception on Jan. 3, 2009, Bitcoin had no monetary value and was virtually worthless, going for $0.00. Fast forward to Jan. 3, 2025, and Bitcoin's value traded at an impressive $96,547.



To many in the crypto space, Satoshi's statement to "get some in case it catches on" has proven to be prophetic. Over the past 16 years, Bitcoin has not only caught on but has also become a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $98,208, having reached an all-time high of $108,268 on Dec. 17, 2024. Bitcoin has a current market valuation of $1.93 trillion, having touched $2 trillion last December.