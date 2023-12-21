Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!
XRP adoption: Central Bank of Ireland officially approves Ripple
As recently announced on Ripple's official website, the Central Bank of Ireland has officially included the company's Irish subsidiary in the list of registered Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). This decision would allow Ripple's business to take a significant step forward, as it will be able to offer specific digital asset services within Ireland. The Central Bank of Ireland's official approval of Ripple is a positive development for the company and reaffirms its standing as a major player on the global digital assets market. It also gives XRP's wider adoption more momentum, opening up new possibilities and use cases in the field of virtual assets.
Critical Bitcoin ETF predictions made by Samson Mow
Samson Mow, renowned crypto investor and Jan3 founder, has taken to X platform to write a thread devoted to the highly anticipated approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. He stated that the majority of the crypto community does not understand how significant ETF marketing is. He emphasized that the key takeaway for the 12 applicants for the Bitcoin ETF is to show why their proposal is superior and how doing so would increase their share of the Assets Under Management (AUM) that will be locked in the new asset class. Even though the SEC has not yet approved any Bitcoin ETF applications, competitors have already put out a major BTC advertisement, with Bitwise's ad starring Jonathan Goldsmith being the latest example. Per Mow's prediction, other competitors would feature more celebrities to properly usher in the marketing war. He believes that the era of criticizing Bitcoin will soon be over, as anyone who talks bad about Bitcoin may be "blacklisted forever."
DOGE, SHIB holders to receive big Christmas Bitcoin giveaway from top exchange
Per a recent X announcement by Crypto.com trading platform, it will conduct a large giveaway for meme coin traders. The announcement reads that holders of such coins as SHIB, DOGE, ELON and CORGIAI can take part in it. The most active traders will be rewarded with a total of $15,000 worth of Bitcoin split into small prizes. Two thousand of the most active participants will be rewarded. According to a blog post on Crypto.com, traders do not have to do anything, basically, but continue trading their favorite meme cryptocurrencies – SHIB, DOGE, ELON and CORGIAI. The campaign period will last until Dec. 25. The following groups will be included in the trading contest: Freshman Trader Challenge with a reward pool holding $4,000 in BTC, Sophomore Trader Challenge ($6,000 in Bitcoin reward pool available) and, finally, CORGIAI HODL Challenge, which offers a reward pool of $5,000 in BTC.