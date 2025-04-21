41 Trillion SHIB Range Hit: What Comes Next for Shiba Inu Price?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has reached a crucial on-chain range where 41 trillion SHIB tokens are held by a significant number of Shiba Inu addresses, marking a potential turning point for the coin’s next major move.

According to IntoTheBlock, 41.89 trillion SHIB are held by 66,090 addresses between $0.000012 and $0.000013. This concentration of holdings creates a key barrier that may determine SHIB's short-term trajectory.

Whether SHIB can break above or is rejected at this range might shape its momentum. Two scenarios are likely: a breakout above this range could trigger additional gains, potentially taking SHIB over $0.000013 and possibly to $0.000014.

Shiba Inu would confront its major resistance in the range of $0.000014 and $0.000019, where a massive 547.74 trillion SHIB is being held by 161,680 addresses.

On the contrary, if SHIB fails to hold above the $0.000012 and $0.000013 range, it may face increased sell pressure, which might pull the price toward recent support levels near $0.000011.

What comes next?

At press time, Shiba Inu was down 2.07% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001258 and up 3% weekly.

Shiba Inu's price is in the green as the broader cryptocurrency market gains fresh momentum. On Monday, cryptocurrency prices rose, signaling improved investor sentiment. BTC has surpassed $88,000, with major cryptocurrencies witnessing rises.

Shiba Inu has steadily ticked higher since April 16, when it reached a low of $0.00001147. The rally progressed, allowing Shiba Inu to surpass the closely watched daily SMA 50 at $0.0000125. This technical barrier has capped Shiba Inu's price since December 2024.

In the coming sessions, Shiba Inu's price behavior around the daily SMA 50 will be watched, as a decisive break could trigger further gains, while a drop would extend Shiba Inu's current consolidation.