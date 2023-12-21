Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability

In a groundbreaking revelation, OKX has bolstered its reserve stability, with the unveiling of its 14th reserve certificate, demonstrating an astounding $14.9 billion in user assets as of the snapshot taken on Dec. 13.

The pivotal aspect of this report centers on OKX's commitment to fortifying user-held XRP tokens with robust 103% coverage, ensuring a solid backing by the exchange's own reserves.

The assurance extends to an impressive 233.74 million XRP tokens, equivalent to a staggering $143.52 million in value. Remarkably, OKX's reserves in XRP surpass user funds by 7.673 million XRP, constituting a 4.7 million surplus.

Significantly, user positions in XRP on OKX have surged by 300,000 more than reserves since the last report, leading to a 1% drop in the reserve ratio.

📢 Hot Off The Press 📢



We're proud to publish our December 2023 #ProofOfReserves report showcasing 100% reserve ratios for 22 assets.



This marks our 14th consecutive monthly PoR report 💪🏽



Verify now: https://t.co/X3jfgXQAwY pic.twitter.com/QTpx2N2Ymh — OKX (@okx) December 20, 2023

The report also illuminates notable fluctuations in other digital assets, such as a substantial increase in holdings, including 3,496 Bitcoin (BTC) and approximately 58,492 Ethereum (ETH). However, in the stablecoin realm, USDT experienced a decrease of 161.72 million in OKX Wallet assets, while USDC witnessed a decrease of 42.315 million.

While OKX stands out for its significant reserves, users are urged to recognize the centralized structure of exchanges. The age-old adage, "not your keys, not your crypto," underscores the importance of investors exercising prudence and caution, even as major exchanges bolster their reserve stability.