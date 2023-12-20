Advertisement
Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions Made by Samson Mow

Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin advocate Samson Mow optimistic that Bitcoin ETF will stir healthy competition
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 10:36

Renowned crypto investor and founder of Jan3 Samson Mow made a series of predictions in the wake of the highly anticipated approval for a spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) product.

Samson Mow Bitcoin ETF theses

According to Samson Mow, many people in the crypto ecosystem do not understand how significant ETF marketing is. He highlighted that the important message for the 12 applicants for the Bitcoin ETF product is to showcase how their offering is the best, a means to get a bigger pie of Assets Under Management (AUM) that will be locked in the new asset class.

While the SEC is yet to approve any of the top 12 applications for the Bitcoin ETF filed by the likes of BlackRock and VanEck, competitors like Bitwise have already put out a major advertosement to show the world that Bitcoin is all that matters. Notably, Bitwise featured Jonathan Goldsmith as the star behind the ads. Goldsmith has earned a reputation as an actor, known as the most interesting person in the world.

Samson Mow predicted that more stars would be featured by other competitors to properly usher in the marketing war.

Apart from marketing, Samson Mow believes the era of criticizing Bitcoin will soon be over, as anyone that talks down Bitcoin may be "blacklisted forever."

Will Bitcoin ETF get approved?

A lot is going on in the build-up to the next decision timeline from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as relates to Bitcoin spot ETFs. Riding on positive conversations with the market regulator, most applicants, including BlackRock, are closer to getting approval, with major compromises revealed in the last batch of amendments submitted by these entities.

Most of the asset managers are now succumbing to the SEC's request for "cash creates" means of Bitcoin ETF redemption, and with this compromise, the chances of hitting approval remain high in consonance with the 90% probability set by Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.



