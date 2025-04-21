Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    29,532,534 XRP Stun Top American Crypto Exchange

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 15:55
    XRP price has recovered, but recent whale transfer might shift this balance
    Advertisement
    29,532,534 XRP Stun Top American Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, XRP has rebounded from $2.06 to $2.14 as bullish sentiment supports the asset's rally. This development might have triggered other actions on the broader cryptocurrency market. Notably, a massive transfer of over 29 million XRP hit Coinbase within this time frame, fueling speculation.

    Advertisement

    XRP whale movement stirs bearish fears

    Per the Whale Alert update on X, an unknown wallet transferred 29,532,534 XRP, valued at $62.6 million, to Coinbase. The massive transfer signals large holder positioning to trade on the largest crypto exchange in the U.S.

    Related
    200,000,000 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Mon, 04/07/2025 - 12:00
    200,000,000 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Generally, when tokens are moved to an exchange, it often suggests that the owner may have plans to sell. If that is the case with this massive transfer, the XRP community might have cause to worry as this could trigger bearish sentiment.

    If the whale decides to dump over 29 million XRP onto the market, it could spark similar sell-offs, which could place downward pressure on the price. This development could wipe out what little gain the coin has registered in the last 24 hours.

    Whale Alert’s update is significant as the actions of large holders have a notable influence on market dynamics and could cause market volatility.

    Many who follow the coin’s performance may be interested in the impact of this massive transfer on price.

    XRP’s bullish momentum faces test

    As of press time, XRP's price was changing hands at $2.12, a 3.49% increase in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP investors are actively transacting the coin, as trading volume has spiked by 50.45% to $2.43 billion.

    Related
    XRP Funding Rate Surges Amid Crypto Market Sell-Off: What’s Happening?
    Sun, 04/20/2025 - 10:10
    XRP Funding Rate Surges Amid Crypto Market Sell-Off: What’s Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The mild rally in price means XRP is no longer cheap compared to its price within the last 30 days, when it traded at $1.69. The dip offered investors, including whales, an opportunity to buy at a discount.

    If market participants sustain bullish momentum, the impact of the 29 million XRP sales might not be too severe if willing buyers snap them up. This is because the current uptick in the price has been attributed to market engagement from investors.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 15:44
    'Imagine If You Tried to Sell': Schiff Slams Saylor's $555 Million Bitcoin Move
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 15:39
    41 Trillion SHIB Range Hit: What Comes Next for Shiba Inu Price?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed Upexi, Inc. to Back Solana-Based Treasury Strategy
    Coinfest Asia, the World’s Largest Crypto Festival, Returns in August 2025 at Nuanu Creative City
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed Upexi, Inc. to Back Solana-Based Treasury Strategy
    Coinfest Asia, the World’s Largest Crypto Festival, Returns in August 2025 at Nuanu Creative City
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    29,532,534 XRP Stun Top American Crypto Exchange
    'Imagine If You Tried to Sell': Schiff Slams Saylor's $555 Million Bitcoin Move
    41 Trillion SHIB Range Hit: What Comes Next for Shiba Inu Price?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD