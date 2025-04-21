Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Rally May Stop Here

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 15:27
    Bitcoin euphoria could end in bloodbath, and here are three warning signs
    Advertisement
    3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Rally May Stop Here
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The surge that pushed Bitcoin (BTC) up more than 2.4% to $88,000 today may be short-lived. Although it came suddenly and was not widely expected — especially with Easter Sunday and a long weekend — the surge caused a palpable shift in sentiment among crypto market participants. 

    Advertisement

    From uncertainty, fear and doubt to greed, the mood changed quickly, with some experts now calling this the last chance to buy Bitcoin before it reaches $100,000 or even the $200,000 BTC predicted by Robert Kiyosaki.

    Related
    Bitcoin to $100,000? Last Chance to Buy Might Be Now, Says Hayes
    Mon, 04/21/2025 - 15:33
    Bitcoin to $100,000? Last Chance to Buy Might Be Now, Says Hayes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to $100,000? Last Chance to Buy Might Be Now, Says Hayes
    Cardano Will Eye 27% Bull Rally If This Pattern Breakout Validates
    Bitcoin to Catch up to Gold, Fundstrat's Tom Lee Says, Here's Key Argument
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $556 Million Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)

    But the harsh reality may be that the sudden rally is about to end here. There are many reasons to support this prediction, but three in particular stand out.

    Advertisement

    The first is that after today's surge, the price of Bitcoin hit the 200-day moving average on the daily chart. Previously, Bitcoin broke through this important line in March, tested it in early April, saw a rejection and has now returned to it — and once again failed to break above it.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The second reason is also technical and involves the Bollinger Bands. It just so happened that the upper band of this popular indicator coincided exactly with the same point where the 200-day moving average lies — also on the daily time frame. What’s more, after the spike, Bitcoin hit the upper band, which can signal an "overbought" situation for the leading cryptocurrency.

    Related
    Bitcoin to Catch up to Gold, Fundstrat's Tom Lee Says, Here's Key Argument
    Mon, 04/21/2025 - 13:50
    Bitcoin to Catch up to Gold, Fundstrat's Tom Lee Says, Here's Key Argument
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Finally, the third reason is that on the weekly chart, Bitcoin's RSI indicator has hit a trendline resistance that continues to hold after a previous bearish divergence on the chart. A closer look reveals a similarity to the situation in September 2024. 

    But back then, BTC managed to break above that resistance — while now, it has only touched it.

    Related
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $556 Million Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)
    Mon, 04/21/2025 - 11:58
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $556 Million Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Add to this the headlines screaming “all-time high” for gold, the narrative that Bitcoin is about to follow in the precious metal’s footsteps and Michael Saylor buying $555 million worth of BTC. 

    Optimism is definitely in the air — but so are the perfect conditions for yet another cruel sell-off that finesses overexcited market participants.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 15:33
    Bitcoin to $100,000? Last Chance to Buy Might Be Now, Says Hayes
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 15:12
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 7% Amid Bitcoin-Driven Market Rally: What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed Upexi, Inc. to Back Solana-Based Treasury Strategy
    Coinfest Asia, the World’s Largest Crypto Festival, Returns in August 2025 at Nuanu Creative City
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed Upexi, Inc. to Back Solana-Based Treasury Strategy
    Coinfest Asia, the World’s Largest Crypto Festival, Returns in August 2025 at Nuanu Creative City
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin to $100,000? Last Chance to Buy Might Be Now, Says Hayes
    3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Rally May Stop Here
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 7% Amid Bitcoin-Driven Market Rally: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD