Yuri Molchan
Holders of major meme coins are in for Christmas present from this major exchange as it announced Bitcoin giveaway
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 13:53
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
Major cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com has made an announcement about a large giveaway kicking off for meme coin traders. These include major ones - Shiba Inu, Dogecoin - and also minor meme cryptocurrencies, such as Dogelon Mars and CorgiAI.

The trader rewards will be paid out in Bitcoin, with the initiative running until Christmas Day.

“Spreading holiday cheer with DOGE, SHIB, ELON”

Crypto.com has announced that it plans to reward the most active traders of meme coins with a total of $15,000 worth of Bitcoin split into small prizes. Two thousand of the most active participants will be rewarded.

Traders do not have to do anything, basically, but continue trading their favorite meme cryptocurrencies – SHIB, DOGE, ELON and CORGIAL, according to a blog post on Crypto.com.

The following groups will be included in the trading contest – Freshman Trader Challenge with a reward pool holding $4,000 in BTC, Sophomore Trader Challenge ($6,000 in Bitcoin reward pool available) and, finally, CORGIAI HODL Challenge, which offers a reward pool of $5,000 in BTC.

Top developer of Shiba Inu, Kaal Dhairya, has caught the attention of the Shiba Inu army with an enigmatic tweet. In it, Dhairya announced that SHIB is “set to break the Internet” and invited the SHIB community to join the Shiba Inu team in the decentralized future.

He also stated that Shiba Inu’s future will be very bright since it aims to become “the operating system of the future Internet.”

Under the tweet, a link to a fresh issue of the Shib Magazine can be found, in which the news of SHIB’s new “partnershib” with D3 is covered. D3 is focused on the application and management of top-level internet domains as they acquire and set up new TLDs (top-level domains). The suggested .shib domain will allow SHIB users to seamlessly integrate with both DNS (Domain Name System) and contemporary technologies created for Web3.

As of this writing, the second largest meme cryptocurrency SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001034 after printing a 3.40% surge over the past 24 hours. Compared to the $0.00001195 local high achieved on Sunday, SHIB is trading down 13.91%.

Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
