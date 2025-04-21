Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia, 21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Support Is Born, Dogecoin Breaks into Top 8 of Crypto Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 16:22
    Take a look at U.Today's news digest to catch up on what happened in the crypto world over the weekend
    Advertisement
    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia, 21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Support Is Born, Dogecoin Breaks into Top 8 of Crypto Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today. 

    XRP to get major institutional adoption boost in Asia

    In a recent X thread from April 18, HashKey Capital, the investment arm of cryptocurrency infrastructure developer HashKey Group, revealed that it is launching Asia's first tracker fund for the XRP token. As stated in the thread, Ripple supports the fund as an early investor. The fund is designed for professional investors and is expected to boost XRP's institutional adoption. It marks HashKey's third tracker fund, following those for Bitcoin and Ethereum; HashKey says that it chose XRP due to the existing use of XRP by institutions worldwide. "XRP is at the forefront of cross-border payments, enabling faster, cheaper, and more efficient transactions than traditional systems like SWIFT…" it wrote on social media. Additionally, HashKey stated that with additional regulatory approval, the XRP-based tracker fund could evolve into an ETF within one or two years. 

    Related
    No Way XRP Is Worth $5,800 vs Bitcoin: Samson Mow
    Sat, 04/19/2025 - 09:54
    No Way XRP Is Worth $5,800 vs Bitcoin: Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Imagine If You Tried to Sell': Schiff Slams Saylor's $555 Million Bitcoin Move
    Bitcoin to $100,000? Last Chance to Buy Might Be Now, Says Hayes
    Cardano Will Eye 27% Bull Rally If This Pattern Breakout Validates
    Bitcoin to Catch up to Gold, Fundstrat's Tom Lee Says, Here's Key Argument

    21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) support is born: What's happening?

    Shiba Inu has shown signs of establishing a critical support level at $0.000012, backed by on-chain data indicating that over 26,000 wallet addresses hold 21 trillion SHIB at this price. However, SHIB still faces technical challenges, struggling to break through the dynamic resistance posed by the 26 and 50 EMA moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI)  was neutral, with about 45% of SHIB holders in profit and 54% at a loss, per IntoTheBlock data, pointing at mixed market sentiment. One could refer to the 21 trillion SHIB tokens that are grouped at the $0.000012 price level as a buy wall, which could prevent the price from further drops unless influenced by broader market trends. However, the lack of momentum and persistent overhead resistance suggest that any upward movement may be limited without a major shift in the general crypto sentiment.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin (DOGE) breaks into top eight of crypto market, overtaking Tron (TRX)

    Dogecoin, a popular digital asset that is not often taken seriously due to its memetic nature, recently managed to reenter the top eight cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, surpassing Tron. At press time, Dogecoin's market cap stands at $24.06 billion, while Tron's is $23.07 billion. This resurgence indicates growing investor confidence in DOGE, while the broader crypto market remains stagnant, and many altcoins struggle to gain traction. Currently, DOGE is changing hands at $0.161, up 5.03% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. A significant breakthrough above $0.17 could trigger an aggressive rally toward $0.20 and possibly $0.23. However, it will not be that easy due to prevailing bearish sentiment on the market influenced by global economic factors.

    #XRP #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 15:55
    29,532,534 XRP Stun Top American Crypto Exchange
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 21, 2025 - 15:44
    'Imagine If You Tried to Sell': Schiff Slams Saylor's $555 Million Bitcoin Move
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed Upexi, Inc. to Back Solana-Based Treasury Strategy
    Coinfest Asia, the World’s Largest Crypto Festival, Returns in August 2025 at Nuanu Creative City
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed Upexi, Inc. to Back Solana-Based Treasury Strategy
    Coinfest Asia, the World’s Largest Crypto Festival, Returns in August 2025 at Nuanu Creative City
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia, 21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Support Is Born, Dogecoin Breaks into Top 8 of Crypto Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    29,532,534 XRP Stun Top American Crypto Exchange
    'Imagine If You Tried to Sell': Schiff Slams Saylor's $555 Million Bitcoin Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD