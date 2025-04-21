XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia, 21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Support Is Born, Dogecoin Breaks into Top 8 of Crypto Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

XRP to get major institutional adoption boost in Asia

In a recent X thread from April 18, HashKey Capital, the investment arm of cryptocurrency infrastructure developer HashKey Group, revealed that it is launching Asia's first tracker fund for the XRP token. As stated in the thread, Ripple supports the fund as an early investor. The fund is designed for professional investors and is expected to boost XRP's institutional adoption. It marks HashKey's third tracker fund, following those for Bitcoin and Ethereum; HashKey says that it chose XRP due to the existing use of XRP by institutions worldwide. "XRP is at the forefront of cross-border payments, enabling faster, cheaper, and more efficient transactions than traditional systems like SWIFT…" it wrote on social media. Additionally, HashKey stated that with additional regulatory approval, the XRP-based tracker fund could evolve into an ETF within one or two years.

21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) support is born: What's happening?

Shiba Inu has shown signs of establishing a critical support level at $0.000012 , backed by on-chain data indicating that over 26,000 wallet addresses hold 21 trillion SHIB at this price. However, SHIB still faces technical challenges, struggling to break through the dynamic resistance posed by the 26 and 50 EMA moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was neutral, with about 45% of SHIB holders in profit and 54% at a loss, per IntoTheBlock data, pointing at mixed market sentiment. One could refer to the 21 trillion SHIB tokens that are grouped at the $0.000012 price level as a buy wall, which could prevent the price from further drops unless influenced by broader market trends. However, the lack of momentum and persistent overhead resistance suggest that any upward movement may be limited without a major shift in the general crypto sentiment.

Dogecoin (DOGE) breaks into top eight of crypto market, overtaking Tron (TRX)