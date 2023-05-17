Ripple Makes New Acquisition: Details

Wed, 05/17/2023 - 13:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple, leading player in cryptocurrency industry, has announced acquisition of Swiss digital asset custody provider Metaco
Ripple Makes New Acquisition: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple, the San Francisco-based blockchain firm, has announced its foray into the crypto custody market via the acquisition of Swiss digital asset custody provider Metaco. This acquisition will pave the way for customers to custody, issue and settle any type of tokenized asset.

Metaco, with its reputation for secure enterprise-grade solutions, is expected to leverage Ripple's customer base and financial resources to expedite its growth and continue its commitment to banking and institutional clients.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, emphasizing its significance for the company's growth trajectory. "Metaco is a proven leader in institutional digital asset custody with an exceptional executive bench and a truly unmatched customer track record," Garlinghouse stated.

In a series of tweets, he further elaborated on the alignment between Ripple and Metaco in terms of a shared focus on enterprise utility, regulatory compliance and a global-first mindset.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Final Decision Is Ready, Lawyers Agree
Metaco's flagship product, Harmonize, is an institutional standard for digital asset custody and tokenization infrastructure.

The company's technology solutions span numerous jurisdictions, including Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, France, the U.K., the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and the Philippines, among others.

Garlinghouse's comments on Ripple's trajectory exuded optimism despite the recent tough times for the crypto market. He tweeted, "Coming out of one of the coldest crypto winters yet, I’m incredibly bullish about Ripple’s trajectory. Every day we’re thinking about the long-term opportunity of crypto utility, putting our money/minds behind that mission, and partnering with folks who share that vision."

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Might Face Plunge to $24,000 If This Level Breaks
05/17/2023 - 13:24
Bitcoin (BTC) Might Face Plunge to $24,000 If This Level Breaks
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple CTO Jokes He Made Elon Musk's Twitter Lose $40 Million, Here's What He Did
05/17/2023 - 13:02
Ripple CTO Jokes He Made Elon Musk's Twitter Lose $40 Million, Here's What He Did
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Litecoin (LTC): Here's What Might Happen With It in Next 8 Weeks
05/17/2023 - 12:45
Litecoin (LTC): Here's What Might Happen With It in Next 8 Weeks
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan