Ripple v. SEC to End Next Month? Top Lawyer Reacts to Ripple CEO's Prediction

At a recent fintech summit in Dubai, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared a fresh perspective on when the legal dispute between the crypto company and the SEC might come to an end. Specifically, Garlinghouse stated that the case against Ripple by the SEC was started 2.5 years ago, so it has certainly been a bit frustrating and slow, but the good news is we are at the end of that journey. He expects a resolution to the SEC case against Ripple in the next two to six months and is optimistic that it will be before the third quarter.

The CEO's words have caused quite a hot dispute in the XRP community, given that the fate of XRP as a cryptocurrency must be decided in this case. Many remembered how Garlinghouse had previously expressed optimistic predictions, which tended not to come true.

The last such prediction was that the case could be over as early as the first half of this year. As one of the discussants sarcastically noted, Garlinghouse's statement about the resolution of the SEC case before the third quarter means it will likely be in 2024.

A response came from a man of fewer words, Bill Morgan, a pro-crypto lawyer who often publicly expresses his opinions on Ripple, XRP and the SEC. Morgan responded to the previous note, stating that Garlinghouse's estimate of two to six months for the resolution of the SEC case against Ripple is likely accurate, and it could even be resolved next month. The lawyer suggested that Garlinghouse may be basing his prediction on information provided by Ripple's attorneys, making it a better-educated guess than others.