Ripple v. SEC to End Next Month? Top Lawyer Reacts to Ripple CEO's Prediction

Thu, 05/11/2023 - 12:03
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bill Morgan says Ripple v. SEC resolution could come next month as well, after Brad Garlinghouse shares his prediction
Ripple v. SEC to End Next Month? Top Lawyer Reacts to Ripple CEO's Prediction
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

At a recent fintech summit in Dubai, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared a fresh perspective on when the legal dispute between the crypto company and the SEC might come to an end. Specifically, Garlinghouse stated that the case against Ripple by the SEC  was started 2.5 years ago, so it has certainly been a bit frustrating and slow, but the good news is we are at the end of that journey. He expects a resolution to the SEC case against Ripple in the next two to six months and is optimistic that it will be before the third quarter.

Related
Ripple CEO Clashes with Top VC Over XRP's Security Status

The CEO's words have caused quite a hot dispute in the XRP community, given that the fate of XRP as a cryptocurrency must be decided in this case. Many remembered how Garlinghouse had previously expressed optimistic predictions, which tended not to come true.

The last such prediction was that the case could be over as early as the first half of this year. As one of the discussants sarcastically noted, Garlinghouse's statement about the resolution of the SEC case before the third quarter means it will likely be in 2024.

A response came from a man of fewer words, Bill Morgan, a pro-crypto lawyer who often publicly expresses his opinions on Ripple, XRP and the SEC. Morgan responded to the previous note, stating that Garlinghouse's estimate of two to six months for the resolution of the SEC case against Ripple is likely accurate, and it could even be resolved next month. The lawyer suggested that Garlinghouse may be basing his prediction on information provided by Ripple's attorneys, making it a better-educated guess than others.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image $35,000 Still Main Target for Bitcoin (BTC), Suggests Analyst
05/11/2023 - 11:15
$35,000 Still Main Target for Bitcoin (BTC), Suggests Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Exec Reveals Real Reason Why Investors Are Shunning US for EU
05/11/2023 - 11:01
Ripple Exec Reveals Real Reason Why Investors Are Shunning US for EU
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano Founder Posts Unusual Tweet About Meme Coin 'SNEK'
05/11/2023 - 10:43
Cardano Founder Posts Unusual Tweet About Meme Coin 'SNEK'
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide