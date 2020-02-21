Back

Ripple Makes It to Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies

Fri, 02/21/2020 - 07:15
    Alex Dovbnya

    Ripple appears on the list of the top 100 biggest cross-border payment companies together with the likes of UBS and PayPal

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has been recognized as one of the most prominent players in the cross-border payments industry by financial data company FXC Intelligence 

Making the cut 

Ripple is the only crypto-related company that made it to the top 100. The list was divided into several sections that feature the world's biggest banks (Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, City, UBS) as well as large publicly traded companies such as Visa and PayPal. 

Many of the names that appeared on the list are actually partners with Ripple. The most salient examples are MoneyGram and TransferGo. 

RippleDLT
image by fxcintel.com

Beyond cross-border payments 

During his recent CNN interview, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicted that the $10 bln company might extend far beyond the cross-border payment niche, thus mirroring the growth of e-commerce behemoth Amazon that originally started selling books. 

However, he emphasized that it was important to win in the current verticle before moving to another one.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

