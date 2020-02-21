Ripple Makes It to Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies

Ripple appears on the list of the top 100 biggest cross-border payment companies together with the likes of UBS and PayPal

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has been recognized as one of the most prominent players in the cross-border payments industry by financial data company FXC Intelligence.

Making the cut

Ripple is the only crypto-related company that made it to the top 100. The list was divided into several sections that feature the world's biggest banks (Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, City, UBS) as well as large publicly traded companies such as Visa and PayPal.

Many of the names that appeared on the list are actually partners with Ripple. The most salient examples are MoneyGram and TransferGo.

Beyond cross-border payments

During his recent CNN interview, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicted that the $10 bln company might extend far beyond the cross-border payment niche, thus mirroring the growth of e-commerce behemoth Amazon that originally started selling books.

However, he emphasized that it was important to win in the current verticle before moving to another one.