Ripple Getting Some Good Support, I Might Buy More XRP Bags: David Gokhshtein

Wed, 10/12/2022 - 10:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Crypto enthusiast Gokhshtein considers adding more XRP to his stash as chances of Ripple against SEC are rising
Ripple Getting Some Good Support, I Might Buy More XRP Bags: David Gokhshtein
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a recent tweet, crypto influencer and founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, shared that he is considering grabbing some more XRP bags to add to his portfolio as Ripple's chances of winning the SEC lawsuit are growing higher, he claims.

"Brad expects an answer by Q1, 2023"

Gokhshtein tweeted that Ripple is "getting some good support" at the moment in the legal case against the SEC regulator. Chief of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse stated in a recent interview that the case that was started against the company by the SEC in December 2020 is likely to be resolved in the first quarter of next year.

However, Garlinghouse assumes there is a chance it could take longer as "federal judges work at their own pace and it's very hard to predict." The chief executive said that a settlement with the SEC is possible; however, the major condition for that is that XRP must be acknowledged as a nonsecurity.

In this regard, Gokhshtein is considering buying "more bags of XRP."

Related
Record 64 Billion SHIB Burned by This Major Portal, But Community Says It's Nothing, Here's Why

"XRP army is toughest SOB in crypto industry"

Gokhshtein has been pretty supportive of XRP in the past few months. Three weeks ago, he tweeted to give joy to the XRP army, stating that they are "the toughest SOB in the whole industry."

The influencer then clarified that the XRP community has been through the hard times of this lengthy lawsuit and, to survive that, it has to have "patience and diamond hands."

As of this writing, the sixth largest crypto, XRP, is changing hands at $0.4884, demonstrating a rise by 1.55% over the past 24 hours, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Gokhshtein regrets not buying SHIB earlier

On Tuesday, the influencer posted a tweet, which made it clear that XRP is not the only top 15 asset he supports, aside from Bitcoin, of course. Gokhshtein tweeted that he should have gone all in on SHIB; however, the fact that this meme coin was promoted as a "Dogecoin killer" stopped him from that.

Still, despite being supportive of SHIB this year, Gokhshtein began tweeting positively about Dogecoin much earlier, stating that DOGE has brought a lot of people into Bitcoin. This year, he mentioned this again, adding two more canine tokens to DOGE — SHIB and Floki Inu.

Still, in late September, he tweeted that he still holds bags of DOGE and is waiting for it to skyrocket.

#XRP #Ripple News #Dogecoin News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image New Terra LUNA Suddenly up 17%, Here's Why
10/12/2022 - 10:29
New Terra LUNA Suddenly up 17%, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Record 64 Billion SHIB Burned by This Major Portal, But Community Says It's Nothing, Here's Why
10/12/2022 - 09:25
Record 64 Billion SHIB Burned by This Major Portal, But Community Says It's Nothing, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Can Now Be Easily Bought in Europe Straight from Bank Account, Here's How
10/12/2022 - 08:51
XRP Can Now Be Easily Bought in Europe Straight from Bank Account, Here's How
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev