Ripple Getting Some Good Support, I Might Buy More XRP Bags: David Gokhshtein

Crypto enthusiast Gokhshtein considers adding more XRP to his stash as chances of Ripple against SEC are rising

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, crypto influencer and founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, shared that he is considering grabbing some more XRP bags to add to his portfolio as Ripple's chances of winning the SEC lawsuit are growing higher, he claims.

"Brad expects an answer by Q1, 2023"

Gokhshtein tweeted that Ripple is "getting some good support" at the moment in the legal case against the SEC regulator. Chief of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse stated in a recent interview that the case that was started against the company by the SEC in December 2020 is likely to be resolved in the first quarter of next year.

However, Garlinghouse assumes there is a chance it could take longer as "federal judges work at their own pace and it's very hard to predict." The chief executive said that a settlement with the SEC is possible; however, the major condition for that is that XRP must be acknowledged as a nonsecurity.

In this regard, Gokhshtein is considering buying "more bags of XRP."

Ads

Looks like Ripple is getting some good support.



Brad thinks they’ll have an answer by Q1 of 2023.



Wondering if I should get more bags of $XRP. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) October 11, 2022

"XRP army is toughest SOB in crypto industry"

Gokhshtein has been pretty supportive of XRP in the past few months. Three weeks ago, he tweeted to give joy to the XRP army, stating that they are "the toughest SOB in the whole industry."

The influencer then clarified that the XRP community has been through the hard times of this lengthy lawsuit and, to survive that, it has to have "patience and diamond hands."

As of this writing, the sixth largest crypto, XRP, is changing hands at $0.4884, demonstrating a rise by 1.55% over the past 24 hours, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Gokhshtein regrets not buying SHIB earlier

On Tuesday, the influencer posted a tweet, which made it clear that XRP is not the only top 15 asset he supports, aside from Bitcoin, of course. Gokhshtein tweeted that he should have gone all in on SHIB; however, the fact that this meme coin was promoted as a "Dogecoin killer" stopped him from that.

Still, despite being supportive of SHIB this year, Gokhshtein began tweeting positively about Dogecoin much earlier, stating that DOGE has brought a lot of people into Bitcoin. This year, he mentioned this again, adding two more canine tokens to DOGE — SHIB and Floki Inu.

Still, in late September, he tweeted that he still holds bags of DOGE and is waiting for it to skyrocket.