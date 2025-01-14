Advertisement
AD

    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler ‘Anti-Crypto Crusade’ Is Imploding

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Yet another court has criticized the SEC's anti-crypto crusade ahead of Gensler's departure
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 5:59
    A
    A
    A
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler ‘Anti-Crypto Crusade’ Is Imploding
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, has already commented on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's latest legal setback, claiming that the agency's "anti-crypto crusade" is now imploding.

    Advertisement

    The Third Circuit Court of Appeals dubbed the agency's actions "arbitrary" and "capricious" regarding the agency's rejection of Coinbase's petition that was seeking comprehensive rulemaking. The SEC has been requested to provide the reason for its denial. 

    The court has stated that "sporadically enforcing ill-fitting rules" against various cryptocurrency companies goes beyond merely fighting fraud. 

    HOT Stories
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler ‘Anti-Crypto Crusade’ Is Imploding
    Stellar (XLM) Below Key Indicator, Solana (SOL) Bull Run Officially Ended? Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Ending It
    Legendry Hedge Fund Manager Lambasts Bitcoin
    JPMorgan: XRP ETF Might Attract $8 Billion

    Related
    JPMorgan CEO Doesn't Feel Great About Bitcoin
    Mon, 01/13/2025 - 05:53
    JPMorgan CEO Doesn't Feel Great About Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    According to Alderoty, Judge Stephanos Bibas has "laid bare" what the cryptocurrency industry has been saying for years. The top Ripple lawyer argues that the current SEC administration was attempting to ban the industry outright by selectively enforcing securities laws. 

    Did Coinbase actually win? 

    Despite Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal stating that Coinbase won its petition for a writ of mandamus at the Third Circuit, attorney Fred Rispoli states that this is not the case. In fact, Coinbase lost on almost every argument, and the petition issue can be remedied by the SEC upon remand. 

    However, the concurrence highlighted by Alderoty might bode well for Ripple since it embodies Ripple's appellate argument. 

    "There is a phenomenal concurrence by Judge Bibas (p.50) that is exactly what Ripple is appealing: That old, musty dusty crusty rules from a century ago don't work for crypto," he said.  

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jan 14, 2025 - 0:01
    Stellar (XLM) Below Key Indicator, Solana (SOL) Bull Run Officially Ended? Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Ending It
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 20:38
    Legendry Hedge Fund Manager Lambasts Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler ‘Anti-Crypto Crusade’ Is Imploding
    Stellar (XLM) Below Key Indicator, Solana (SOL) Bull Run Officially Ended? Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Ending It
    Legendry Hedge Fund Manager Lambasts Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD