Record 64 Billion SHIB Burned by This Major Portal, But Community Says It's Nothing, Here's Why

Wed, 10/12/2022 - 09:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whopping amount of Shiba Inu has been moved to dead wallets, but community remains unsatisfied
Record 64 Billion SHIB Burned by This Major Portal, But Community Says It's Nothing, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Twitter user @_Lady_Crypto_ has spread the word that an astounding amount of meme tokens – 64 billion SHIB – has been moved to unspendable wallets and locked there permanently.

64 billion SHIB leaves circulation for good

A massive amount of SHIB has been pushed out of circulation, totaling 64 billion meme coins. However, due to the current low price of Shiba Inu, this sum of SHIB is evaluated at less than $1 million - $662,400.

The announcer did not specify to which portal exactly the credit for this goes; however, there was only one portal this year that previously spread the word about burning nearly the same amounts of the second largest canine crypto: the official Shib Burn Portal.

Shiba Inu team takes over burn portal

After its launch in April, it has already burned lumps of 15 billion and several chunks of 20-25 billion SHIB. Apart from offering users an opportunity to burn SHIB, it also allowed them to get rewards for this. However, some members of the Shiba community grew unhappy with the way the rewards were distributed and the delays that followed; some even began calling the burn portal a scam.

Now, according to today's blog post, the Shiba Inu team chose to break ties with the Ryoshi Vision team that ran this burn portal initially and plan to host the portal as part of decentralized exchange ShibaSwap.

Related
Here's How Billions of SHIB Can Be Burned Daily: Innovative Burner

Community slams 64 billion burn

In the comment thread, however, SHIB fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the news. They made the point that the pace of SHIB burns in general, and this one in particular, was too slow.

Since the total SHIB supply is more than 500 trillion, several years may pass before these burns of meme coins will start having any particular effect on the coin's price.

shibtrill500_098yq
Image via Twitter

Burn rate of SHIB soars 405%

According to data provided by the Shibburn crypto burn tracker, over the period of the past 24 hours, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has gone up a massive 405%.

This rise happened because a total of 154,899,021 SHIB was moved to dead-end wallets, taking merely five transactions.

burrateSHIBSHIB_0987yq3hewreiiugyfhbvew
Image via Shibburn
#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image New Terra LUNA Suddenly up 17%, Here's Why
10/12/2022 - 10:29
New Terra LUNA Suddenly up 17%, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Getting Some Good Support, I Might Buy More XRP Bags: David Gokhshtein
10/12/2022 - 10:15
Ripple Getting Some Good Support, I Might Buy More XRP Bags: David Gokhshtein
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Can Now Be Easily Bought in Europe Straight from Bank Account, Here's How
10/12/2022 - 08:51
XRP Can Now Be Easily Bought in Europe Straight from Bank Account, Here's How
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev