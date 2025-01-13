MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges

Virginia-based business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional $243 million worth of Bitcoin, according to a Monday filing.
This time, the average purchase price was $95,972 per Bitcoin.
This is the tenth consecutive weekly Bitcoin announcement made by the company.
As reported by U.Today, the leading corporate Bitcoin holder previously revealed a $101 million Bitcoin purchase on Jan. 5.
With the latest addition, the company's Bitcoin holdings have now eclipsed the 450,000 BTC mark in a major milestone.
The most recent announcement came shortly after the price of the leading cryptocurrency slipped to an intraday low of $90,198.
The MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is also down more than 4% in pre-market trading.
