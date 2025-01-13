Advertisement
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges

    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have now topped the 450,000 BTC milestone
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 13:04
    Virginia-based business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional $243 million worth of Bitcoin, according to a Monday filing

    This time, the average purchase price was $95,972 per Bitcoin. 

    This is the tenth consecutive weekly Bitcoin announcement made by the company. 

    As reported by U.Today, the leading corporate Bitcoin holder previously revealed a $101 million Bitcoin purchase on Jan. 5. 

    With the latest addition, the company's Bitcoin holdings have now eclipsed the 450,000 BTC mark in a major milestone. 

    The most recent announcement came shortly after the price of the leading cryptocurrency slipped to an intraday low of $90,198. 

    The MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is also down more than 4% in pre-market trading. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

