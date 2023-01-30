Ripple CTO Hints at Satoshi Nakamoto’s Identity, DOGE Army Stunned by McDonald’s Refusal to Go Viral, SHIB Burn Rate Drops Hard: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories.

Ripple CTO hints at Satoshi Nakamoto's identity and reason for enormous wealth untouched

Ripple CTO David Schwartz joined a Twitter discussion about the identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto started by crypto enthusiast Mr. Huber (@Leerzeit). The latter stated that he never understood the 100% certainty that Satoshi Nakamoto was gone, adding that the probability of the BTC creator giving up his alter ego and holding much more in other wallets is not low, and if it was a group, it would be even higher. Schwartz doubted that, replying: "A group of people just decided to forget about a claim worth tens of billions of dollars?" Ripple’s senior staff software engineer Neil Hartner suggested that the creator of Bitcoin could have lost the keys and “decided to let the mystique live.” The Ripple CTO wrote that it makes sense, adding, "It could also have been a group of people, and some of them have died, leaving the remainder unable to access the keys."

Dogecoin community stunned by McDonald's refusal to go viral with DOGE

@DogeDillionaire, a Dogecoin-supporting Twitter user, has recently reproached McDonald's for its prejudice against cryptocurrencies in a recent tweet. He asked the fast food giant if it would rather not accept DOGE for even one product to go viral. The DOGE enthusiast added that if Elon Musk ate a Happy Meal on camera, it would be watched on television by millions of people, referring to the centibillionaire’s recent tweet stating that his offer to McDonald’s is still open. By agreeing to accept Dogecoin, @DogeDillionaire believes, McDonald's would greatly expand its active customer base, and it seems that other DOGE community members think the same: the post has gained more than 700 likes.

SHIB burn rate drops hard despite strong efforts of Shiba Inu community

Data provided by the Shibburn website shows that on Saturday, Jan. 28, Shiba Inu’s burn rate dropped by 63.85% as 10,247,830 meme coins were destroyed by being sent to unspendable wallets. This happened after an astonishing burn rate increase of 28,385% that took place the previous day, which was somewhat misleading as only 28.4 million coins were burned. The reason for this drop could be short-term traders gradually losing interest in SHIB as the meme coin’s current price action is not generating any profit for them. In the meantime, the SHIB community is still eagerly awaiting the launch of Shibarium: as previously covered by U.Today, the project’s lead dev Shytoshi Kusama confirmed that one of the protocol’s main goals is burning trillions of SHIB .

Cardano (ADA) about to have big week