    Why is Strategy Up While Tech is Down? Michael Saylor Explains

    By Paul Adedoyin
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 22:04
    Saylor's Bitcoin bet soars: MicroStrategy outperforms tech giants in 3-month returns.
    Cover image via U.Today
    Michael Saylor, the CEO and co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has taken to social media to compare the recent performance of his company to major tech firms and market indexes.

    According to Saylor, Strategy’s bold decision to keep accumulating Bitcoin (BTC) is paying off.

    In stark contrast to leading tech companies and indexes that posted negative returns over the past three months, Strategy is in the green. The company’s current business approach is centered on buying and holding BTC as a principal reserve asset. 

    Saylor reiterated his belief that Bitcoin remains a superior store of value, and the company plans to continue acquiring it.

    Michael Saylor's Strategy outperforms tech giants

    In a chart shared by Saylor, Strategy (represented by an orange bar) showed a 6% positive return over the past three months. In contrast, the S&P 500 index (SPY) and major tech stocks including Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA) all posted losses ranging from -6% to -28% (represented by red bars).

    The data highlights that an investment in Strategy has outperformed not only those tech stocks but also the broader market indexes during this period. It also reinforces how closely Strategy's stock price tracks Bitcoin’s performance, since the company holds over 500,000 BTC on its balance sheet.

    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Topping $95,000 with 3 Key Bullish Words
    Fri, 04/25/2025 - 12:54
    Yuri Molchan

    Analysts urge caution amid broader market comparisons

    While the chart offers a positive talking point for BTC supporters, analysts caution against reading too much into short-term comparisons. They point out that the chart compares the return of a BTC-focused company to firms with fundamentally different business models.

    Furthermore, a three-month period is not enough to establish a long-term trend, especially in volatile markets. Nonetheless, the comparison offers compelling insight into how BTC's recent gains can impact companies that hold it heavily.

    Notably, Strategy isn't the only corporation betting big on Bitcoin. U.Today previously reported that Semler Scientific purchased 111 BTC (worth $10 million), bringing its total holdings to 3,303 BTC.

    #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin
