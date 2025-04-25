Crucial Warning Issued by SHIB Team: 'We Will Defend Our Devs'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Enigmatic SHIB marketing lead known to the community under the pseudonym Lucie has addressed the SHIB army with a post to defend SHIB team members — moderators, admins and also developers.

She explained that the majority of them are volunteers, and “they can post whatever they want.”

"We will defend our devs," Lucie states

Lucie stood up to anonymous community members who have been attacking SHIB mods and admins with criticism. She reminded everyone that SHIB team “brings value, ideas, and real networking.” If anyone wants to complain that SHIB is not skyrocketing or their projects on Shibarium are not gaining any traction, “Shibarium sees through it,” Lucie said.

She promised that the SHIB team will strike back at critics: “Keep crying and playing victim if that’s your thing, but don’t expect silence in return.”

As for critiques sent at SHIB admins, she pointed out that it is no good if you “talk trash in private” and then “play the victim in public.” The same goes for SHIB developers: “We will defend our devs too!!!” Lucie stated.

She also noted that these critics start reminding the SHIB team about decentralization. However, it happens when they get scammed: “Oh yeah, decentralization — but only when it comes to your scams and your voice only!”

Lucie reveals Shytoshi's "secret"

Sharing a link to a new episode of Shytoshi Kusama’s podcast “Shy Speaks Shib,” where lead developer Kusama interviews one of the SHIB developers about SHIB Alpha — the layer-3 solution for Shibarium that is being tested on Puppynet at the moment.

Lucie rebuked Shytoshi, insisting that he should be “fully honest” with the crypto community. The issue here is that, according to Lucie, Shytoshi preferred to hide the fact that he continued to work hard on SHIB Alpha even when he stepped out of the public eye and behaves too modestly, in her view.

“Just because someone isn’t active on Telegram or socials doesn’t mean they’re not working their ass off behind the scenes. Silence isn’t laziness,” Lucie stated.