Elon Musk Says Offer to McDonald's on Accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) Still '100%' Open

Elon Musk comments on offer to McDonald's if it accepts Dogecoin (DOGE)

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a Dogecoin supporter, commented that he is still open to the idea of eating a happy meal live on television, provided McDonald's accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment.

It all started when fast food giant McDonald's asked on Twitter, "What did I miss?" The Tesla CEO replied, "Oh, hi, lol."

"DogeDesigner" of UX/UI and graphic designer at Dogecoin then asked Musk if his initial offer to McDonald's on accepting Dogecoin was still open, to which the multibillionaire replied with a "100" emoji.

"Hey McDonald's, this offer from Mr. Tweet elonmusk is still open," DogeDesigner later tweeted on his official handle.

The post has garnered several responses on Twitter, with some expressing optimism that the fast food chain would reconsider accepting Dogecoin.

As reported by U.Today, Musk stated in January 2022 that if McDonald's accepted Dogecoin, he would be willing to eat a happy meal on television. A happy meal is a combo for kids that the restaurant chain offers that includes a main dish, a side dish and a drink.

In reaction to Musk's post, McDonald's prodded Tesla to accept a made-up cryptocurrency called "Grimacecoin." Many people believed that Musk's campaign to convince McDonald's to accept Dogecoin was over after the corny joke, but the most recent Twitter conversations might suggest it is not over yet.

Dogecoin price action

Dogecoin soared more than 150% after Elon Musk announced Twitter's acquisition in October last year, causing it to reenter the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Although its price has eased, Dogecoin remains in the top 10, ranking as the 9th-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market valuation.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.0856, marginally down in the last 24 hours.