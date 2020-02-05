Back

Ripple CEO Gets Outraged by Mike Novogratz's Bearish Take on XRP

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse doesn't want you to listen to "the same guy" who predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) could hit $20,000 in 2019

Ripple CEO Gets Outraged by Mike Novogratz's Bearish Take on XRP
Contents

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken to Twitter to criticize Wall Steet vet Mike Novogratz who predicted that XRP would underperform greatly in 2020 while directly blaming Ripple for its lackluster price action.      

Must Read
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "The World Doesn't Need 3,000+ Cryptocurrencies" - READ MORE

"Not Nostradamus"

Novogratz is definitely not the Nostradamus of crypto, according to Garlignhouse. The Ripple boss criticized his $20,000 Bitcoin price prediction. It turned out to be extremely inaccurate -- after the 2019 rally hit the pause button, BTC plunged to $6,400 in December.     

In fact, Novogratz forecasted that BTC could surge up to $40,000 last year, which turned out to be one of the worst price predictions of 2020. 

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Mike Novogratz Says That He Would Short All Altcoins - READ MORE

XRP outperforms Bitcoin 

In a separate tweet, Garlinghouse also slammed cryptocurrency outlet Coindesk for misreporting XRP's gains in 2020. He pointed to the fact that the third biggest cryptocurrency has so far outperformed Bitcoin in 2020, surging by more than 44 percent.     

As reported by U.Today, there is a good chance that XRP might bring investors higher returns compared to Bitcoin in 2020 because of a bullish technical picture.      

#Ripple News #Blockchain News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.