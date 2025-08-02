Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a continued market correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum (ETH) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 3.64%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3,535. However, one should focus on the daily bar closure.

If bulls seize the initiative and restore the price to the aforementioned mark, there is a high chance of a breakout, followed by a move to the $3,600 area.

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main altcoin has once again made a false breakout of the support of $3,458. The picture remains bearish as the rate has not bounced off far from the level. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a drop to the $3,300-$3,400 range.

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bar closure. If the candle closes below $3,500, the correction may lead to a test of the $3,000 area.

Ethereum is trading at $3,499 at press time.