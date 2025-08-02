Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 2/08/2025 - 13:53
    Has decline of Ethereum (ETH) ended yet?
    The weekend has started with a continued market correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 3.64%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3,535. However, one should focus on the daily bar closure.

    If bulls seize the initiative and restore the price to the aforementioned mark, there is a high chance of a breakout, followed by a move to the $3,600 area.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main altcoin has once again made a false breakout of the support of $3,458. The picture remains bearish as the rate has not bounced off far from the level. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a drop to the $3,300-$3,400 range.

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bar closure. If the candle closes below $3,500, the correction may lead to a test of the $3,000 area.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,499 at press time.

