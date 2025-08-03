Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 3/08/2025 - 13:57
    Can next week become bullish for SHIB?
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 3
    The rates of most coins are going down at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.18% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001223. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, increased volatility is unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.00001173.

    If the daily bar closes above $0.00001220, the growth may continue to the $0.00001250 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish. If the situation remains the same until the end of the week, there is a high chance of a test of the $0.000010 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001218 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
