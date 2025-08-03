SHIB Price Prediction for August 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most coins are going down at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.18% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001223. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, increased volatility is unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.00001173.

If the daily bar closes above $0.00001220, the growth may continue to the $0.00001250 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish. If the situation remains the same until the end of the week, there is a high chance of a test of the $0.000010 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001218 at press time.