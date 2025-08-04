Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 14:44
    Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) reversed yet?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 4
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    All top 10 coins have returned to the green zone on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.36% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is going up after a breakout of the $114,926 level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise is likely to continue to the $116,000 mark.

    On the longer time frame, buyers are trying to seize the initiative. However, traders might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. 

    In this regard, consolidation in the area of $114,000-$117,000 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. This statement is confirmed by falling volume. All in all, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility anytime soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $115,288 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
