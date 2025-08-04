Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

All top 10 coins have returned to the green zone on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.36% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is going up after a breakout of the $114,926 level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise is likely to continue to the $116,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, buyers are trying to seize the initiative. However, traders might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this regard, consolidation in the area of $114,000-$117,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. This statement is confirmed by falling volume. All in all, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility anytime soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $115,288 at press time.