DOGE Price Prediction for August 1

The market is back to the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 7.26%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local resistance after a false breakout of the support of $0.2033. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.2150 zone.

On the longer time frame, the picture is less bullish. The price of the meme coin remains near the $0.2066 support.

The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If bulls lose the $0.20 mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.18 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.2094 at press time.