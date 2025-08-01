Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for August 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 15:27
    Can traders expect local rise from DOGE soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is back to the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 7.26%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local resistance after a false breakout of the support of $0.2033. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.2150 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is less bullish. The price of the meme coin remains near the $0.2066 support. 

    The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If bulls lose the $0.20 mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.18 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2094 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
