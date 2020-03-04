Back
Breaking
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

Ripple CEO Calls Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Mining 'Massive Waste'

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 05:52
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) consume too much electricity, and this should worry climate change activists more, according to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Cover image via www.youtube.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

Ripple CEO Brad Galirnghouse has slammed Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for hogging too much energy in response to a bombshell study by PWC's blockchain expert Alex de Vries.

Garlinghouse thinks that it's mind-blowing that cryptocurrency mining is not higher on the global climate change agenda. 

Must Read
Ripple CEO: Bitcoin (BTC) Cannot Be Used for Payments, Your Coffee Will Be Cold - READ MORE

Bitcoin's enormous energy consumption  

As reported by U.Today, De Vries calculated that Bitcoin mining now consumes more electricity than Chile as its hashrate continues to grow. Another shocking statistic is that the leading cryptocurrency now creates more e-waste than Luxembourg with nearly 98 percent of all existing miners expected to end up in a landfill. 

Bitcoin's wastefulness has been a matter of concern for quite a while with some environmental activists going as far as proposing to seize all assets from its miners to pay 'climate reparations.'           

Must Read
Brad Garlinghouse Compares Ripple to Amazon, Suggests That Central Banks Could Use XRP - READ MORE

A reasonable trade-off  

Bitcoin mining is a proof-of-work cryptocurrency that relies on computation power to sustain a healthy network. While it indeed consumes a lot of electricity, more than 74 percent of BTC mining is powered by green energy resources, which mitigates its environmental damage. 

After all, BTC is backed by energy, meaning that it has real intrinsic value. Meanwhile, XRP is a pre-mined that is constantly criticized for its centralization (Ripple Labs owns 60 percent of its 100 bln supply).  

However, Ripple CTO David Schwartz apparently believes that XRP is more decentralized than BTC or ETH.  

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Cryptocurrency Mining
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court
Top Analyst Sets $9,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target in Short-Term

Top Analyst Sets $9,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target in Short-Term
This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 06:16
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    The Supreme Court of India injects a new life into the local cryptocurrency industry by lifting RBI's ban

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot

After a two-year battle, the Supreme Court of India finally lifted the cryptocurrency ban that was imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Apr. 6, 2018, the Economic Times reports.   

Must Read
Selling or Mining Crypto Will Be Punished by Up to Ten Years of Prison Time in India   - READ MORE

The court ruling is expected to give a boon to the local cryptocurrency industry that has been struggling big time after the RBI's crackdown. The country's central bank prohibited state banks to serve cryptocurrency exchanges and other companies that deal with the newfangled asset, but this is about to change now.          

Moreover, this Supreme Court decision indicates that it will not greenlight stricter regulations for cryptocurrencies after hearing another cryptocurrency-related case in the nearest future.            

Notably, despite its hawkish stance towards Bitcoin and other digital coins, the RBI also considered creating its own cryptocurrency, which is started exploring right before the damning ban. 

#India #Reserve Bank of India
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court
Top Analyst Sets $9,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target in Short-Term

Top Analyst Sets $9,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target in Short-Term
This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products