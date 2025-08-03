1,300,000,000 in 24 Hours: XRP Skyrockets 60% in Key Metric

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Price action and an increase in on-chain activity have both contributed to XRP's strong 60% recovery from its recent lows. In a single day on Aug. 2, the network recorded an incredible 1.35 billion XRP in payments, indicating a resurgence of interest and possibly solid fundamentals developing beneath the surface. In terms of the market, the price of XRP has sharply recovered from the local low of $2.75 and is currently trading above $2.97.

XRP picks it up

The 26 EMA, which XRP has frequently relied on during this uptrend, served as a dependable support level and helped with the recovery. Following the parabolic rally in July, the RSI bounced off the midline at 50, indicating a healthy reset. Volume metrics, which show green candles alongside higher trading volume, a traditional sign of accumulation, also clearly show an increase in buying pressure.

From an on-chain standpoint, 1.35 billion XRP transferred in a single day is a solid milestone that suggests upcoming market reversal. It shows not only whale or exchange activity but also a broader demand for transactions. If the network keeps up this pace past a one-day anomaly, it may establish a strong transactional foundation that underpins the asset's long-term value.

Advertisement

Marking XRP's turnaround

Most notably, XRP's transaction volume had been flat for the majority of Q2, so this change represents a significant trend reversal. There are still weaknesses, specifically that in order to restore a complete bullish breakout XRP needs to recover the $3.20-$3.40 range. Furthermore, XRP must follow through on volume and record a second leg of higher highs to validate this rebound.

However, that might become a when, not an if, if the on-chain momentum persists. All things considered, XRP is showing clear signs of a structural recovery. A multidimensional foundation is formed by the price's bounce off the EMAs, the RSI support and the unexpected spike in on-chain volume. If network activity doesn't become quiet again, XRP might be just beginning its next phase of growth.