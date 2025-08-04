Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    DOGE Surges 1,023% on Major Exchange as Whales Step In: What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 11:09
    Dogecoin rose to $0.204 as recovery gets underway
    Advertisement
    DOGE Surges 1,023% on Major Exchange as Whales Step In: What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CoinGlass data, Dogecoin (DOGE) suddenly saw a 1,023% surge in trading volume on the crypto exchange OKX within a single hour.

    Advertisement

    Key volume surges, especially on an hourly basis, might indicate buying pressure, especially from large holders or whales, as the Dogecoin price rebounds after a major sell-off in the past week. The recent volume surge coincided with a rise to an intraday high of $0.204.

    Trading volume may indicate traders' positioning, and a spike may signal a move to profit from market volatility.

    HOT Stories
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Hopes Bitcoin Crashes Below $90,000 in August
    Coinbase CEO Responds to UK Banning Coinbase TV Commercial
    Metaplanet Buys $54 Million in Bitcoin

    DOGE printed a 2.47% gain on the day to trade at $0.201, extending its rebound from Sunday. After six days of dropping, Dogecoin recovered from a low of $0.188 on Sunday. The rebound reached $0.204 in the early Monday session, with the $0.21 level resistance now in view, which coincides with the daily SMA 200.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/01/2025 - 10:07
    $751 Million Crypto Crash Puts Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.20 Level at Risk: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    DOGE remains in consolidation, with momentum building in between its 50- and 200-day SMA at $0.195 and $0.2099. Sellers defended the $0.204 intraday high as the price was rejected from there, with volume dropping subsequently.

    What's next for DOGE's price?

    Bears sold on a rally to $0.287 on July 21, pulling the Dogecoin price to a low of $0.188 before subsequently rebounding.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The daily RSI improved to 44 but still suggests that bears are still in the picture, with consolidation more likely.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 11:17
    Dogecoin to Face 100 Million DOGE Hit: End of Bull Run?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Dogecoin could oscillate in the coming sessions between its 50- and 200-day SMAs, with a break in either direction determining the short-term trend. The 50-day SMA at $0.19 forms short-term support; a break below this level might open the gates for a drop toward $0.14, and $0.21 remains as immediate resistance.

    The $0.248-$0.287 range comes into the spotlight; bulls will look toward that range next.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #OKX #Crypto Exchange
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 11:03
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 9:57
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Hopes Bitcoin Crashes Below $90,000 in August
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Surges 1,023% on Major Exchange as Whales Step In: What's Next?
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Hopes Bitcoin Crashes Below $90,000 in August
    Show all