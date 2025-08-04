Advertisement
    CZ to Moon? Binance Founder Answers Most Asked Space Question

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 12:37
    Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao reacted to recent space achievement of Tron Founder Justin Sun
    TRON Founder His Excellency Justin Sun recently took a journey to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-34 mission. With the achievement, the TRON founder became one of the few crypto leaders to travel to space.

    The news of the Tron founder going to space caught the attention of the crypto community, sparking speculation on which crypto leader will be next.

    An X user, while noting Justin Sun's space travel, wondered if Binance Cofounder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao was considering a similar move.

    The X user stated, "Justin Sun (Founder of Tron) is in space now, wondering if cz_binance is going too."

    "CZ" responded, delivering a lighthearted yet candid reply. The Binance founder answered in the negative, hinting at the possibility only if Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk makes a similar move. This, CZ stated, was not a promise, but he will not make the move before the SpaceX CEO.

    "No, I may (no promise) try this after Elon, definitely not before. I am not an early adopter in this area," CZ said.

    While it seems that the Binance founder might not explore space, at least until Elon Musk will; however, given the pace at which the technology is evolving, the idea of seeing CZ in orbit may not be as far-fetched as it seems.

    Binance Wallet (Web) launches

    Binance Wallet has introduced Binance Wallet (Web), an on-chain trading gateway for users.

    Built on Binance’s keyless self-custody technology, the web version provides users with the tools needed to trade without leaving their desktops.

    A key feature is Secure Auto Sign (SAS), a new signing method that allows users to approve transactions once and trade for up to seven days without repeated confirmations. It operates within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), a secure and isolated hardware environment that protects private keys while allowing users full self-custody. This enables users to automate trading actions while maintaining control and security.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Elon Musk
