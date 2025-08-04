-100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu faces a harsh reality, proven by the most recent transaction data from IntoTheBlock: major players have left. In full. A complete retreat of whale-tier activity from the market is indicated by the 100% drop in the number of transactions in the $1 million-$10 million range.

This type of outflow is disastrous for an asset like SHIB, which directly depends on momentum and high volume speculation. SHIB has experienced numerous surges in significant transactions during its euphoric periods over the past five years, especially in early 2021 and 2022. However, all of that heat has cooled.

No whale-sized transaction in the $1 million-$10 million range has been documented as of the most recent update. Meanwhile, all other transaction tiers are showing stagnation. Despite a slight recovery (+31.28% and +30.77%, respectively) in the $100-$1,000 and $100,000-$1,000,000 segments, they are still far below the levels required to regain significant momentum.

While retail interest is still sporadic and unconvinced, smart money seems to have packed up and moved on. The picture becomes more clear when you combine this with the current price chart for SHIB. With an inability to overcome important resistance zones, SHIB is slowly moving below its 50 EMA.

Price action shows clear fear and lack of conviction, and the most recent price chart shows that trading volume has dried up. Although there are technical grounds for a possible short-term rebound, any long-term recovery is doubtful due to the structural weakness beneath the surface, specifically the decline in whale activity.

This market setup begs for consolidation, rather than an explosion, unless there is a significant shift in either macro sentiment or the fundamentals. Additionally, SHIB's chances of reviving its previous hype-fueled glory are extremely slim as long as large transactions stay at zero.