Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 11:03
    Shiba Inu loses main source of fuel on market
    Advertisement
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu faces a harsh reality, proven by the most recent transaction data from IntoTheBlock: major players have left. In full. A complete retreat of whale-tier activity from the market is indicated by the 100% drop in the number of transactions in the $1 million-$10 million range. 

    Advertisement

    This type of outflow is disastrous for an asset like SHIB, which directly depends on momentum and high volume speculation. SHIB has experienced numerous surges in significant transactions during its euphoric periods over the past five years, especially in early 2021 and 2022. However, all of that heat has cooled. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    No whale-sized transaction in the $1 million-$10 million range has been documented as of the most recent update. Meanwhile, all other transaction tiers are showing stagnation. Despite a slight recovery (+31.28% and +30.77%, respectively) in the $100-$1,000 and $100,000-$1,000,000 segments, they are still far below the levels required to regain significant momentum. 

    HOT Stories
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Hopes Bitcoin Crashes Below $90,000 in August
    Coinbase CEO Responds to UK Banning Coinbase TV Commercial
    Metaplanet Buys $54 Million in Bitcoin

    While retail interest is still sporadic and unconvinced, smart money seems to have packed up and moved on. The picture becomes more clear when you combine this with the current price chart for SHIB. With an inability to overcome important resistance zones, SHIB is slowly moving below its 50 EMA. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/01/2025 - 16:19
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions at White House, $58.7 Million Shiba Inu Locked, Ripple Hiring Executive: Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    Price action shows clear fear and lack of conviction, and the most recent price chart shows that trading volume has dried up. Although there are technical grounds for a possible short-term rebound, any long-term recovery is doubtful due to the structural weakness beneath the surface, specifically the decline in whale activity.

    This market setup begs for consolidation, rather than an explosion, unless there is a significant shift in either macro sentiment or the fundamentals. Additionally, SHIB's chances of reviving its previous hype-fueled glory are extremely slim as long as large transactions stay at zero.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 9:57
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Hopes Bitcoin Crashes Below $90,000 in August
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 9:48
    Ripple CTO Makes Sudden XRP Comeback on His Own Terms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Hopes Bitcoin Crashes Below $90,000 in August
    Ripple CTO Makes Sudden XRP Comeback on His Own Terms
    Show all