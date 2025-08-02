SHIB Price Prediction for August 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are controlling the situation on the crypto market on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.3% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00001195 and the resistance of $0.00001227.

The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is within yesterday's bar. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a high chance of a level breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $0.00001150 area.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, one may witness a test of the $0.000010 zone soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001207 at press time.