Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 2/08/2025 - 14:06
    Can start of weekend become bullish for SHIB?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 2
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are controlling the situation on the crypto market on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.3% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00001195 and the resistance of $0.00001227.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/01/2025 - 14:34
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 1
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is within yesterday's bar. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a high chance of a level breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $0.00001150 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, one may witness a test of the $0.000010 zone soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001207 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 2, 2025 - 13:57
    Saylor Revisits His Iconic 2020 BTC Tweet As Bitcoin Dives Below $114,000
    ByYuri Molchan
    Price Analysis
    Aug 2, 2025 - 13:53
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Hamieverse Taps Abstract to Power Its Debut Blockchain Game and Purpose-Driven Ecosystem
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 2
    Saylor Revisits His Iconic 2020 BTC Tweet As Bitcoin Dives Below $114,000
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 2
    Show all