Back

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Has Recorded Interview with CNN

📰 News
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 17:01
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    CNN's Julia Chatterley reveals when you can see her recently recorded interview with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Has Recorded Interview with CNN

CNN's Julia Chatterley has recently taken to Twitter to share her photo with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. 

Chatterley says that their newly recorded interview will air on "First Move" on Feb. 17, 2020. She also thanked Garlinghouse for their conversation without mentioning what specific topic they touched upon.    

Must Read
Ripple CEO Gets Outraged by Mike Novogratz's Bearish Take on XRP - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, Chatterley made an announcement about the interview this Tuesday. After she asked the community to help her with questions, her Twitter thread got swarmed with hundreds from XRP as well as its haters.

Ripple's rumored IPO, declining XRP sales, and the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution are the hot-button issues that the crypto community wanted Chatterley to discuss with her high-profile guest.   

Garlinghouse, the CEO of the second-largest cryptocurrency company, appeared on CNN for the first time during his September interview. 

#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction #Brad Garlinghouse
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
IOTA Foundation Investigating 'Coordinated Attack' That Resulted in Stolen Funds

IOTA Foundation Investigating 'Coordinated Attack' That Resulted in Stolen Funds
People Don't Buy Bitcoin (BTC) to Spend It: BlockFi CEO

People Don't Buy Bitcoin (BTC) to Spend It: BlockFi CEO
XRP Price Suddenly Collapses to $0.14 on BitMEX Exchange

XRP Price Suddenly Collapses to $0.14 on BitMEX Exchange