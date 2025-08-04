New Ethereum Whale Receives $84 Million in ETH

Advertisement

According to analytics platform Lookonchain, a newly created wallet has received a total of 24,294 EHT tokens ($86 million) from digital asset prime brokerage FalconX over the last 24 hours.

Another whale received 15,627 ETH tokens ($57 million) from an over-the-counter wallet linked to Galaxy Digital.

This shows that whales continue to buy ETH tokens following the recent correction.

15% correction

On Aug. 3, the ETH price dropped to $3,354, the lowest price since July 17. The token had plunged by as much as 15% within just a week.

Advertisement

The correction was exacerbated by the recent stock market pullback driven by underwhelming jobs data.

Nevertheless, the recent buying spree shows that whales are still interested in ETH.

SharpLink's new EHT purchase

Apart from the aforementioned whales, ETH is seeing more corporate demand, with SharpLink Gaming acquiring another 18,680 tokens for an estimated $67 million.

The upstart company, which aims to be Ethereum's Strategy, now holds roughly $1.81 billion worth of ETH tokens.