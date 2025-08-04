Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    New Ethereum Whale Receives $84 Million in ETH

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 15:57
    Whales keep buying Ethereum (ETH) following a recent price drop
    Advertisement
    New Ethereum Whale Receives $84 Million in ETH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to analytics platform Lookonchain, a newly created wallet has received a total of 24,294 EHT tokens ($86 million) from digital asset prime brokerage FalconX over the last 24 hours. 

    Another whale received 15,627 ETH tokens ($57 million) from an over-the-counter wallet linked to Galaxy Digital. 

    This shows that whales continue to buy ETH tokens following the recent correction. 

    HOT Stories
    CZ to Moon? Binance Founder Answers Most Asked Space Question
    $4.5 Million Hack: DeFi Market Gets Damaged Again
    Bitcoin Could Suddenly Go to Zero, Samson Mow Says, But Here’s Nuance
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear

    15% correction  

    On Aug. 3, the ETH price dropped to $3,354, the lowest price since July 17. The token had plunged by as much as 15% within just a week. 

    Advertisement

    The correction was exacerbated by the recent stock market pullback driven by underwhelming jobs data. 

    Nevertheless, the recent buying spree shows that whales are still interested in ETH. 

    SharpLink's new EHT purchase  

    Apart from the aforementioned whales, ETH is seeing more corporate demand, with SharpLink Gaming acquiring another 18,680 tokens for an estimated $67 million.  

    The upstart company, which aims to be Ethereum's Strategy, now holds roughly $1.81 billion worth of ETH tokens.

    #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 15:47
    Stellar (XLM) Bulls in Action as Price Suddenly Jumps 7%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 15:40
    PEPE Price Erases Zero Amid 2,530,000,000,000 Token Shift
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Apu Is Now Live for Trading on Hyperliquid
    Only 1 Week To Go! South Africa's fintech frontier: Scaling Innovation, Expanding Inclusion
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Ethereum Whale Receives $84 Million in ETH
    Stellar (XLM) Bulls in Action as Price Suddenly Jumps 7%
    PEPE Price Erases Zero Amid 2,530,000,000,000 Token Shift
    Show all