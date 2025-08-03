Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for August 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 3/08/2025 - 12:55
    Can next week become bullish for DOGE?
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 3
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The situation has not changed much as most coins remain in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.60% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 16.35%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the formed resistance of $0.1995. If bulls can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the growth may continue to the $0.2050 mark.
     

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin has bounced off the support of $0.1884.

    However, it is too early to think about a fast reversal as not enough energy has been accumulated yet. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.1950-$0.2050 is the more likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bullish. If the weekly bar closes with no long wick, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.18 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1976 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
