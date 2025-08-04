Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Over $24.7 Billion in BTC Activated Amid Rising Institutional Demand

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 19:30
    Bitcoin spikes by over 500% in key YTD metric
    Advertisement
    Over $24.7 Billion in BTC Activated Amid Rising Institutional Demand
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With Bitcoin staying on the bullish side for the most part of the year, data from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant shows a notable shift in the asset’s market dynamics as whale activities outrank retailers.

    Advertisement

    The data shows that up to 215,000 dormant BTC tokens worth over $24.7 billion have been awakened since the start of 2025 till date, as institutional traders appear to be taking over the Bitcoin ecosystem. The report comes amid the frequently re-occurring cases of Satoshi-era Bitcoin whales resurfacing with large quantities of BTC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 11:26
    Bitcoin Could Suddenly Go to Zero, Samson Mow Says, But Here’s Nuance
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    CZ to Moon? Binance Founder Answers Most Asked Space Question
    $4.5 Million Hack: DeFi Market Gets Damaged Again
    Bitcoin Could Suddenly Go to Zero, Samson Mow Says, But Here’s Nuance
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear

    Notably, the massive reawakening of the long-dormant BTC suggests that long-term holders or whales are repositioning, hence it appears that the impact of retailers on Bitcoin’s growing momentum has been outweighed by institutions.

    Advertisement

    While over 255,000 BTC were reactivated in 2024, this year has already seen over 215,000 BTC return to the market with about four months left for the year to come to a close. This indicates strategic redistribution of capital from institutional holders into the Bitcoin ecosystem. As such, the Bitcoin positive trajectory may have not just been fueled by market enthusiasm, but by surging whale activities.

    BTC rockets over 500% in average reactivation volume and size

    While Bitcoin’s performance over the last two years suggests a structural shift in its market patterns, the data further showed that the average monthly volume for the world’s leading cryptocurrency has surged from the 4,900 BTC recorded in 2023 to 30,674 BTC in 2025.

    This marks a massive surge of over 526.53% in the average volume of dormant BTC (existing for at least 7 years) moved from month to month.

    Moreover, Bitcoin’s transaction size has grown from 162 BTC in 2024 to over 1,000 BTC in 2025 YTD, marking a notable growth of over 519% in the metric. While this means that the average amount of dormant BTC reactivated monthly since the start of 2025 is 1,000 BTC, it appears that large entities are increasingly taking over the Bitcoin market amid rising institutional interest.

    Apart from the massive reawakening of large Bitcoin addresses, the surging whale activity is also evident in the consistent streaks of notable inflows recorded by the spot Bitcoin ETFs daily.

    Nonetheless, this impressive trend propels the Bitcoin ecosystem for a long-term supply shock, which is capable of pushing Bitcoin to unexpected highs as liquidity on exchanges tends to dry up while long-term holders continue to accumulate.

    #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 18:20
    Morgan Stanley Interns Buy XRP and Ditch Ethereum (ETH)
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 15:57
    New Ethereum Whale Receives $84 Million in ETH
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Apu Is Now Live for Trading on Hyperliquid
    Only 1 Week To Go! South Africa's fintech frontier: Scaling Innovation, Expanding Inclusion
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Over $24.7 Billion in BTC Activated Amid Rising Institutional Demand
    Morgan Stanley Interns Buy XRP and Ditch Ethereum (ETH)
    New Ethereum Whale Receives $84 Million in ETH
    Show all