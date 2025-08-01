Advertisement
    Mike Novogratz Stuns With Rare Ethereum (ETH) Price Outlook

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 15:39
    Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz ends speculation about where Ethereum (ETH) price will be at end of 2025
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ethereum (ETH) has just bounced off the same ceiling for the fourth time, and while a lot of people are saying it is the end of the rally, Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz is not convinced. In a rare price outlook, Novogratz suggested that ETH may not be ready to crash just yet. In fact, it might be setting up for a breakout that takes it firmly past $4,000 before the end of 2025.

    The commentary followed a chart that has been doing the rounds, and some are calling it a "quadruple top" — a bearish formation, as explained in textbooks, where repeated rejections near the same level eventually lead to a breakdown.

    But there is a reason why most traders only talk about double or triple tops: the fourth touch does not tend to play by the same rules. It is easy to mistake exhaustion for something else, but if the resistance finally gives way, it can turn into a game-changing move.

    Right now, ETH is stuck somewhere between $3,200 and $4,000 — not too close, but not far from its all-time high either. Ethereum has been absorbing sellers in this range for months, and each time it has gone back to the top, it has hit higher lows and recovered faster.

    Mike Novogratz says that ETH might be tightening up before we see some big changes. So, if the price goes above $4,000, not many people will be surprised.

    In a market that is still figuring out its next narrative, ETH may not be done making headlines — especially if $4,000 finally becomes support, not resistance.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz
