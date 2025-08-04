Shibarium's Importance for SHIB Ecosystem Stressed by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

SHIB-affiliated account @Shibizens has published an important reminder to the global Shiba Inu community about layer-2 network Shibarium.

Meanwhile, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, managed to stage a 5% recovery over the weekend.

Shibarium's importance for SHIB ecosystem

The post published by the aforementioned SHIB account published four important bullet points explaining why Shibarium is “more than a layer 2.”

Shibarium is more than a Layer 2

It is the infrastructure powering a decentralized, community-led future.



• Built for scalability and low-cost transactions

• Supports on-chain governance, DAOs, NFTs, and real-world use cases

• Enables developers to build and communities to… pic.twitter.com/uEFofdqpId — Shibarium 🍖 | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) August 4, 2025

“It is the infrastructure powering a decentralized, community-led future,” the message says, adding that Shibarium was created to ensure scalability and cheap transactions. Shibarium provides support for on-chain governance, DAOs, NFTs and real-world use cases. Shibarium allows developers to create dApps and smart contracts, and communities to govern. Finally, according to the X post, Shibarium is “focused on long-term sustainability and utility.”

“Shibarium is where resilience meets innovation,” the X post concludes.

How to spot malicious actors revealed by SHIB team

Another X account directly linked with the SHIB team, @susbarium, which usually publishes scam warnings, has shown the SHIB army how to spot trolls and malicious actors on social media. @susbarium stressed that those trolls may target investors’ vulnerability, and “their goal is to provoke and exploit investors when emotions are high.”

Bearish Market Tip

Even if you feel the need to vent frustration, remember : many trolls and malicious actors work in coordinated groups. Their goal is to provoke and exploit investors when emotions are high.



Investors care deeply about their assets, and that vulnerability can… pic.twitter.com/nwLNFWpyIA — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) August 4, 2025

The X post shared several crucial bullet points that can help uncover such bad actors. The first one is that they prefer to copy-paste negative comments across multiple posts. The second is that they prefer “personal attacks and insults instead of constructive discussion.” The third is that they provide low organic engagement, and their “replies are filled with hate.”