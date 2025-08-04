Advertisement
    Shibarium's Importance for SHIB Ecosystem Stressed by SHIB Team

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 13:31
    SHIB team has issued major Shibarium reminder to Shiba Inu community
    Shibarium's Importance for SHIB Ecosystem Stressed by SHIB Team
    SHIB-affiliated account @Shibizens has published an important reminder to the global Shiba Inu community about layer-2 network Shibarium.

    Meanwhile, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, managed to stage a 5% recovery over the weekend.

    Shibarium's importance for SHIB ecosystem

    The post published by the aforementioned SHIB account published four important bullet points explaining why Shibarium is “more than a layer 2.”

    “It is the infrastructure powering a decentralized, community-led future,” the message says, adding that Shibarium was created to ensure scalability and cheap transactions. Shibarium provides support for on-chain governance, DAOs, NFTs and real-world use cases. Shibarium allows developers to create dApps and smart contracts, and communities to govern. Finally, according to the X post, Shibarium is “focused on long-term sustainability and utility.”

    “Shibarium is where resilience meets innovation,” the X post concludes.

    How to spot malicious actors revealed by SHIB team

    Another X account directly linked with the SHIB team, @susbarium, which usually publishes scam warnings, has shown the SHIB army how to spot trolls and malicious actors on social media. @susbarium stressed that those trolls may target investors’ vulnerability, and “their goal is to provoke and exploit investors when emotions are high.”

    The X post shared several crucial bullet points that can help uncover such bad actors. The first one is that they prefer to copy-paste negative comments across multiple posts. The second is that they prefer “personal attacks and insults instead of constructive discussion.” The third is that they provide low organic engagement, and their “replies are filled with hate.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
