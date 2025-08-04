Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has changed to green after the weekend's correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the greatest gainers today, rising by 3.89%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is rising after a resistance breakout. If the daily bar closes around current prices, there is a high chance to see a test of the $3,700 mark soon.

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going up after yesterday's bullish closure.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, traders may witness an ongoing upward move to the $3,800 zone.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. The volume is falling, which means sideways trading in the range of $3,500-$3,800 is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $3,650 at press time.