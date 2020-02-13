Back

Ripple-Backed MoneyGram Offers Coinbase CEO Free Trial of Their Services

Thu, 02/13/2020 - 13:47
    Yuri Molchan

    Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong is disappointed with PayPal for failing him, so MoneyGram has offered Armstrong a promo code to trial its remittance service

PayPal and traditional banks have been frequently criticized by crypto enthusiasts and by some of the top figures in the crypto industry too. Earlier, U.Today reported that Bank of America had closed an account of the Tron CEO Justin Sun.

It happened right after a similar action against former PayPal executive Roelof Botha took place as well – assumingly after he had started buying Bitcoin.

On Wednesday 12 February, a payment from the CEO of Coinbase exchange, Brian Armstrong, was rejected by both PayPal and his bank. Armstrong took to Twitter to share this with the community.

Ripple’s partner, MoneyGram, immediately offered to help.

‘Recipient is unable to receive money’

Tweeting that his transaction to a friend via PayPal had been rejected and then also declined by the bank, Brian Armstrong commented that if this happens in the US (a country where services are supposed to work in the most efficient way possible) then what damage from these centralized companies could occur in the rest of the world.

Admitting that the crypto sphere does have certain drawbacks and challenges, Armstrong still emphasizes that crypto payments do work after all.

Must Read
Ripple’s Partner MoneyGram Now Lets Customers Send Money Directly to Phone Numbers - READ MORE
 

MoneyGram steps in

In the comment thread, Ripple-backed MoneyGram appeared and offered a promo code to the head of Coinbase to try MoneyGram’s remittance platform that works on the basis of Ripple-made On-Demand Liquidity (ODL).

MoneyGram is known to be using Ripple’s XRP for remittance in around five corridors across the globe. Three of them are tracked on Twitter by the XRP Liquidity Index bot – Mexico (Bitso exchange), the Philippines (Coins.ph exchange) and Australia (BTC Markets).

In late 2019, around ten percent of MoneyGram transactions from the US to Mexico were going via Ripple’s ODL and XRP.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

