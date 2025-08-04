Advertisement
    Satoshi Candidate Reveals How to Not Spend Bitcoin (BTC)

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 14:11
    Adam Back, potential Satoshi Nakamoto сandidate, just dropped Bitcoin's most practical tip yet
    While half of Crypto Twitter clings to the idea that Bitcoin should never be interfered with, Adam Back — who has long been considered a potential Satoshi — has just set out a far more practical approach to the long-term management of BTC. It does not involve maxims, memes or ideological purity. 

    For Back, it is just math and common sense: if you've got fiat, spend that first. If you don't, borrow. If you have to use BTC, replace what you spent — or slightly more — then move on.

    This is the real-world strategy of someone who does not just theorize about Bitcoin — he helped shape its earliest infrastructure. The idea is not to lock BTC away forever or to dump it at the first opportunity. It is about maintaining your position without paralyzing yourself with indecision. Back portrays it mechanically, not emotionally.

    What would Adam Back do?

    And just like that, Back's own BTC holdings — estimated at over 70,000 coins — were reshuffled. They were not liquidated in a panic but rather rerouted with precision. A total of 40,000 BTC reportedly moved through Galaxy Digital, while another 30,000 were exchanged for equity in a Cantor-backed Bitcoin treasury vehicle. 

    The result: reduced exposure, added cover and he is still deep in the game.

    But all of that — the billion-dollar reallocation, the tie-in with Cantor Fitzgerald, the timing — is just background noise. The main takeaway is that simple loop: spend only what you must, then refill without drama. There is no need to glorify hoarding or fear using your stack.

    If the sums add up and the capital circulates, your BTC remains intact.

