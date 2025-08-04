XRP Plunges 83% in Inflows But Gains Another $31 Million

XRP was affected by the market pullback this week, but not completely. After attracting nearly $190 million the previous week, XRP’s inflows fell to $31.3 million, marking an 83.4% drop, as per CoinShares. Such a swing would usually knock a token off the leaderboard, yet XRP still ranked as one of the top altcoin gainers, just behind Ethereum.

Looking at the wider market, there was a general shift in sentiment. Digital asset products collectively shed $223 million, reversing the early-week optimism that had brought in $883 million in new capital.

Most of that reversal occurred quickly, with over $1 billion in outflows occurring on Friday alone. The tone changed midweek as comments from the Fed and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data cast doubt on the timing of the next rate cut — if there will be one at all this year.

Bitcoin bore the brunt of the shift, with $404 million flowing out — its worst week since April.

Nevertheless, it still leads the yearly tally by a wide margin, with $20.1 billion in inflows so far in 2025. Ethereum performed better, achieving a 15th consecutive week of inflows, with $133.9 million coming in despite mounting pressure across the board.

Altcoins at forefront?

XRP, Solana and a few smaller names, such as Aave and SEI, managed to remain in positive territory but at reduced volumes. Solana pulled in $8.8 million, while Sui and Litecoin posted modest losses. Cardano remained unchanged.

The big picture? After a month in which digital asset products brought in over $12 billion, this kind of cooling off is not surprising. What matters more is who will still be attracting flows when the dust settles — and this week, XRP performed better than most in this regard.