Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Whale Breaks Silence With 39,999,203,056 SHIB Deposit on Binance

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 15:28
    39,999,203,056 SHIB stun world's largest crypto exchange, Shiba Inu price reaction unveiled
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Whale Breaks Silence With 39,999,203,056 SHIB Deposit on Binance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After almost seven months of silence, a notable Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale has returned, and in a big way, according to Arkham Intelligence data. A wallet ending in F75a transferred 39.99 billion Shiba Inu tokens to Binance in a single transaction, worth approximately $491,590 at the time. This deposit was sent to the same Binance address that the wallet had previously used, indicating a continuation of behavior observed in earlier waves.

    Advertisement

    Examining the on-chain trail reveals that this wallet originally received a total of 60 billion SHIB from various Binance hot wallets around eight months ago. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 13:31
    Shibarium's Importance for SHIB Ecosystem Stressed by SHIB Team
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    CZ to Moon? Binance Founder Answers Most Asked Space Question
    $4.5 Million Hack: DeFi Market Gets Damaged Again
    Bitcoin Could Suddenly Go to Zero, Samson Mow Says, But Here’s Nuance
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear

    At that time, SHIB was trading at a much higher price, suggesting that the wallet was employing a slow accumulation strategy. One month later, it transferred 20 billion SHIB. Then another 20 billion. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Now, with SHIB down by over 65% from its February peak, nearly 40 billion are being offloaded in one go.

    What’s left behind is minimal

    The wallet now holds almost just one ETH, bringing the total value of the address to $3,573. This figure has increased by around 2.96% today thanks to ETH’s modest price climb.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 11:03
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    ByArman Shirinyan

    In the meantime, Shiba Inu coin's price is around $0.0001240 after another failed breakout attempt in July. The outlook remains bearish, with no substantial support unless buyers emerge soon.

    Whether this whale anticipated this outcome or simply decided to act after waiting for a long time is unclear. But the size and exactness of this latest move suggest it was not random.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 4, 2025 - 14:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Aug 4, 2025 - 14:41
    XRP Price Prediction for August 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Apu Is Now Live for Trading on Hyperliquid
    Only 1 Week To Go! South Africa's fintech frontier: Scaling Innovation, Expanding Inclusion
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Whale Breaks Silence With 39,999,203,056 SHIB Deposit on Binance
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 4
    XRP Price Prediction for August 4
    Show all