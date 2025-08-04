Shiba Inu Whale Breaks Silence With 39,999,203,056 SHIB Deposit on Binance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After almost seven months of silence, a notable Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale has returned, and in a big way, according to Arkham Intelligence data. A wallet ending in F75a transferred 39.99 billion Shiba Inu tokens to Binance in a single transaction, worth approximately $491,590 at the time. This deposit was sent to the same Binance address that the wallet had previously used, indicating a continuation of behavior observed in earlier waves.

Examining the on-chain trail reveals that this wallet originally received a total of 60 billion SHIB from various Binance hot wallets around eight months ago.

At that time, SHIB was trading at a much higher price, suggesting that the wallet was employing a slow accumulation strategy. One month later, it transferred 20 billion SHIB. Then another 20 billion.

Now, with SHIB down by over 65% from its February peak, nearly 40 billion are being offloaded in one go.

What’s left behind is minimal

The wallet now holds almost just one ETH, bringing the total value of the address to $3,573. This figure has increased by around 2.96% today thanks to ETH’s modest price climb.

In the meantime, Shiba Inu coin's price is around $0.0001240 after another failed breakout attempt in July. The outlook remains bearish, with no substantial support unless buyers emerge soon.

Whether this whale anticipated this outcome or simply decided to act after waiting for a long time is unclear. But the size and exactness of this latest move suggest it was not random.