    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 14:41
    Does XRP have energy to maintain ongoing rise?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls have come back to the game at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has rocketed by 6.67% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance of $3.0312. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

    However, if the candle closes with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue to the $3.10 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP might have found a local bottom by now. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further upward move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $3-$3.15 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is far from support and resistance levels. In this case, traders should focus on the nearest area of $3. If the weekly bar closes above it, growth may continue to the $3.20 range.

    XRP is trading at $3.0670 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
