Ripple and Coinbase Shift 76.7 Million XRP While Coin Sits at $0.44

News
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 14:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple fintech giant and largest US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have transferred almost 77 million XRP, according to recent data
Ripple and Coinbase Shift 76.7 Million XRP While Coin Sits at $0.44
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ripple blockchain decacorn and the largest U.S.-based digital exchange, Coinbase, have wired a gargantuan 76.7 million XRP, according to data shared by Whale Alert crypto tracker.

This amount of crypto equals $61,488,660 in fiat USD.

76.7 million XRP shifted by two crypto giants

Ripple and Coinbase have together shifted $33.4 million in two transactions, carrying 21.7 million XRP (from Ripple) and 49.6 million XRP (from Coinbase).

Ripple transacted the crypto between its wallets, apparently cashing some funds out from the 6,301,231,477 XRP held by the company.

It still also has 48,100,000,013 coins locked in escrow and has distributed 45,589,527,373 XRP.

As a reminder, both Ripple and Coinbase have been sued by the U.S. security regulator recently regarding capitalizing on sales on allegedly unregistered securities; that is what the SEC called XRP in its official legal complaint on Dec. 21, 2020.

Soon after, multiple crypto exchanges suspended XRP trading, including Coinbase.

XRP
Image via Twitter

Related XRP Jumps 10 Percent in Minutes as Bitcoin Stumbles
Related
XRP Jumps 10 Percent in Minutes as Bitcoin Stumbles

XRP sitting at $0.44

On Feb. 4, the cryptocurrency with the fourth-largest market cap value printed an approximately 10 percentfrom $0.37 to the $0.46 high.

Later on, the coin reversed and is changing hands at $0.44 at press time.

XRP
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Coinbase News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image This Elon Musk Tweet Has Been Immortalized on Bitcoin Blockchain
News
01/29/2021 - 15:28

This Elon Musk Tweet Has Been Immortalized on Bitcoin Blockchain
Alex Dovbnya
article image 20,000 Bitcoins (BTC) Left Coinbase, OKEx, Binance. Who Is Withdrawing?
News
02/01/2021 - 11:08

20,000 Bitcoins (BTC) Left Coinbase, OKEx, Binance. Who Is Withdrawing?
Vladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin Has Roughly Same Amount of Users as Internet Had in 1997: Crypto Expert
News
02/02/2021 - 13:12

Bitcoin Has Roughly Same Amount of Users as Internet Had in 1997: Crypto Expert
Yuri Molchan