Ripple and Coinbase Shift 76.7 Million XRP While Coin Sits at $0.44

Ripple fintech giant and largest US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have transferred almost 77 million XRP, according to recent data

Ripple blockchain decacorn and the largest U.S.-based digital exchange, Coinbase, have wired a gargantuan 76.7 million XRP, according to data shared by Whale Alert crypto tracker.

This amount of crypto equals $61,488,660 in fiat USD.

76.7 million XRP shifted by two crypto giants

Ripple and Coinbase have together shifted $33.4 million in two transactions, carrying 21.7 million XRP (from Ripple) and 49.6 million XRP (from Coinbase).

Ripple transacted the crypto between its wallets, apparently cashing some funds out from the 6,301,231,477 XRP held by the company.

It still also has 48,100,000,013 coins locked in escrow and has distributed 45,589,527,373 XRP.

As a reminder, both Ripple and Coinbase have been sued by the U.S. security regulator recently regarding capitalizing on sales on allegedly unregistered securities; that is what the SEC called XRP in its official legal complaint on Dec. 21, 2020.

Soon after, multiple crypto exchanges suspended XRP trading, including Coinbase.

Image via Twitter

XRP sitting at $0.44

On Feb. 4, the cryptocurrency with the fourth-largest market cap value printed an approximately 10 percent—from $0.37 to the $0.46 high.

Later on, the coin reversed and is changing hands at $0.44 at press time.

Image via CoinMarketCap