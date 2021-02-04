XRP Jumps 10 Percent in Minutes as Bitcoin Stumbles

The XRP cryptocurrency rallied over 10 percent in less than an hour earlier today, reaching a daily high of $0.429 at 4:25 p.m. on the Binance exchange.



At press time, it is the best-performing cryptocurrency in the CoinMarketCap top 10 after once again surpassing Polkadot (DOT).



XRP is finally witnessing a relief rally after careening over 50 percent on Feb. 1 on the same day it saw triple-digit gains due to apparent market manipulations.

Image by tradingview.com

The broader market stumbles

Red-hot XRP is quite a contrast to the rest of the market that is currently in the middle of a minor pullback.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is sitting just above $37,000 after dipping to at $36,197 at 3:23 p.m. on the Bitstamp exchange.



Ethereum is also trading well off its new all-time high of $1,695 that was reached earlier today.



Even Dogecoin, which benefited from Elon Musk’s Twitter comeback, has now shed a substantial portion of its gains, currently changing hands at $0.44.