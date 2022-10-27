Ripple Ad Appears in Wall Street Station, DOGE Up 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion, SHIB Sets New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple ad shows up in Wall Street Station

Ripple's vice president of corporate strategy and operations, Emy Yoshikawa , commented on a video shared by a Ripple enthusiasts, @RippleXrpie, on Twitter. The video shows three ad banners by the fintech giant at the Wall Street subway station in New York City, with one of them saying “Crypto Means Business.” Yoshikawa wrote that she used to use this station on her commute a long time ago and that the ads she saw on the video impressed her. Apart from New York, the ads were also spotted at London’s Liverpool Street Station. As reported by U.Today, earlier this month, Ripple inked partnerships in France and Sweden, bringing ODL to consumers in these countries.

Dogecoin price jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter deal nears conclusion

According to Bloomberg, in a video conference call with bankers who are helping to finance the deal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly promised to conclude the acquisition of Twitter by Friday. The news fueled the growth of both Twitter stock, which neared Musk's $54.20 acquisition price, and DOGE, which climbed to highs of $0.069. Previously, the centibillionaire shared his plans to make the original meme coin a means of payment on the social media platform in question. At the moment of writing, DOGE managed to go even higher, trading up almost 15% over the past 24 hours at a price of $0.077.

Shiba Inu sets new milestone in this long-term metric

Data provided by IntoTheBlock shows that the Shiba Inu meme coin has reached a significant milestone in terms of percentage of long-term holders: at the moment, it jumped to the highest value of 38%. Thus, long-term holders, or addresses that owned SHIB for more than a year, have displayed growth since the start of 2022, from barely 1% to over 38% of holders. Meanwhile, the percentage of midterm speculators continues to decline, and that of short-term holders remains relatively steady. Despite being significantly down from its peak, SHIB still draws a sizable number of investors. Per WhaleStats, the current overall number of Shiba Inu holders is 1,230,662, indicating a recent increase.

Ripple gives money to creators again, especially this one