Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, Price Recovers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) just saw a massive burn rate spike while not many tokens were burned. According to the SHIB Burn tracker, Shiba Inu’s burn rate rose by 14,267.59% in the past 24 hours.

Source: SHIB BURN

The spike comes while the number of the burned tokens is still not massive. According to SHIB Burn, around $14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at the time of writing — were sent to dead wallets in the past 24 hours.

The largest burn transaction in the past day, per SHIB Burn data, is roughly 9.8 million SHIB. Furthermore, only 97,991 tokens were burned the day before.

With the latest market recovery, Shiba Inu has also gained momentum. At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000011, up by 7% in the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Ads

SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days.

The price action comes as the Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed the second largest memecoin — top 14 cryptocurrency — for customers in the U.S., as U.Today reported .

Shiba Inu team has also brought a new concept art, called “Dunes,” to its SHIB Metaverse, U.Today reported on Tuesday.