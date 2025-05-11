Advertisement
Advertisement

    $400 Million Ethereum Accumulated in 3 Days: $3,000 ETH Incoming?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 11/05/2025 - 11:20
    Ethereum seeing massive accumulation, which could hint at bull run continuation
    Advertisement
    $400 Million Ethereum Accumulated in 3 Days: $3,000 ETH Incoming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    This week Ethereum has been the market's focus due to its dramatic price movement as well as significant whale activity that is having an impact on the ecosystem. In just the last three days, Abraxas Capital, one of the most active participants at the moment, has taken an incredible 185,309 ETH worth about $399 million out of centralized exchanges. ETH's dramatic price increase from about $1,800 to a peak of $2,600, representing a nearly 44% rally in less than a week, is occurring at the same time as this activity.

    Advertisement

    Given the size and timing of this withdrawal, it appears that institutional accumulation is a major factor in the current price momentum. Furthermore, this is not an isolated action. Abraxas had taken 138,511 ETH, which was then valued at $297 million, out of exchanges just a few days earlier. That is more than $695 million in Ethereum that was amassed in less than a week.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This behavior strongly suggests long-term conviction, most likely in anticipation of a catalyst that the market hasn't yet priced in or a larger macro trend. Technically speaking, Ethereum has overcome a number of significant resistance levels, such as the 50 and 100-day EMAs, and is currently making an effort to test the 200 EMA at the $2,600 level. The larger setup is still bullish even though the red candle of today points to a brief correction.

    HOT Stories
    Raoul Pal on Dogecoin (DOGE): 'New Highs Await'
    HyperLiquid Whale Making Huge Bet Against ETH Amid Massive Surge
    SHIB Burns Rocket 6,858.37% as SHIB Price Breaks Out
    Ethereum Forms Rare Golden Cross in Bitcoin Chart; Reversal Imminent?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 05/11/2025 - 09:19
    Raoul Pal on Dogecoin (DOGE): 'New Highs Await'
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Volume spiked during the breakout, and even though the RSI is now above 77, suggesting that the market is a little overbought, the momentum may still push ETH higher after consolidation is complete. For a second leg up, a sound retracement toward $2,400-$2,450 might be necessary.

    Abraxas and other investors could reach the psychological $3,000 level if they keep up their aggressive buying while ETH remains above $2,300. Ethereum might be able to retest the $3,300-$3,500 range that was last observed during the 2021 bull market if it manages to break through that barrier. The bottom line is that $3,000 ETH might no longer be a pipe dream thanks to significant inflows, a critical breakout and institutional interest.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 11, 2025 - 13:18
    40 Million Cardano (ADA) in 48 Hours: Whales Bullish?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 11, 2025 - 12:45
    4,000,000 XRP Accumulation: XRP Whales Are Ready
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    40 Million Cardano (ADA) in 48 Hours: Whales Bullish?
    4,000,000 XRP Accumulation: XRP Whales Are Ready
    XRP Consolidates at $2.3, Bigger Move Coming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD