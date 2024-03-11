'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says: 'Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Before Biggest Bubble in History Bursts'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a vocal Bitcoin advocate well known as the author of the classic book on managing personal funds, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” often predicts upcoming catastrophes on financial markets. Today, taking to X/Twitter, he issued a similar prediction, urging his followers to begin buying Bitcoin.

"Biggest bubble bust in history" coming, per Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki, who is believed to be a guru in the financial sphere by many, has published a tweet, in which he referred to the baby boomer generation, saying that the “biggest bubble in history” will wipe their wealth out. He believes this is due to “flimsy” 401k retirement schemes.

Giving no details regarding how he sees it happening in the future, Kiyosaki only mentioned, “stock market set to crash.” Another reason he has frequently mentioned in previous tweets is that the U.S. government keeps printing “fake US dollars,” thus devaluating U.S. fiat currency.

This printing policy started off in 2020, when the pandemic hit the globe, with economies being placed under lockdowns, and governments, starting with the U.S., beginning to print money to support the population and large businesses. In that year alone, more than $6 trillion came out of the Federal Reserve’s printing press.

In 2023, several large banks, including Silicon Valley bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank, crashed, and the Fed again printed massive amount of dollars to bail them out.

Bitcoin to $300,000, per Kiyosaki

In his tweet, writer and investor Kiyosaki urged the community to buy “real assets” – gold, silver and Bitcoin. “Time to get real is now,” he stated in his post, recommending his followers to buy those “before the biggest bubble in history goes bust.”

Many a time in his tweets, he has called on the community to accumulate these three assets (he insisted that gold and silver should be bought in the form of physical assets, such as bars, coins, etc). Admitting the crucial importance of the upcoming halving event for Bitcoin, Kiyosaki issued a mega bullish prediction that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency will be able to soar above the $300,000 price level this year. Prior to that, he set a target for BTC at $100,000 by June.

Today Bitcoin skyrocketed to a new ATH above $71,000.