'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says 'Bet on Bitcoin,' Naming This Astonishing Reason

Bitcoin believer, financial expert and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his classic book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet about the current situation dominating the U.S. economy.

He has named another reason for betting on Bitcoin and has urged the millions of his Twitter/X followers to do that.

Bitcoin and Roman Empire

Kiyosaki tweeted that this week many Americans “will bet $68 billion on a game,” likely referring to Super Bowl LVIII. In the meantime, the financial guru reminded all Americans that the U.S. currently has the highest national debt in the global history — $34 trillion. This is a debt that the U.S. will never be able to back with anything, Kiyosaki believes.

END OF THE AMERICAN EMPIRE? This week Americans will bet $68 billion on a game. At the same time America’s debt is the highest in world history, a debt America can never back. The Roman Empire ended in the same way with massive gladiators entertaining chubby Romans while their… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 10, 2024

At this point, the entrepreneur likened the U.S. to the Roman Empire, which was the major dominating power in the world and eventually collapsed. Kiyosaki is certain that the current U.S. government is debasing the U.S. dollar by printing more of those banknotes in billions regularly as of late, while increasing the debt. The $31.4 trillion ceiling was removed in 2023 by the U.S. political leader.

He wrote: “The Roman Empire ended in the same way with massive gladiators entertaining chubby Romans while their bankers debased their currency to pay soldiers and bills.”

History repeats now, Kiyosaki tweeted as he urged his followers to be smart and “bet on gold, silver, Bitcoin,” rather than games or the U.S. dollar.

Kiyosaki owns Bitcoin. Recently, he admitted that he buys Bitcoin as “protection against the theft of our wealth via our money.”

Market crash predicted by Kiyosaki

Quite frequently, Kiyosaki publishes predictions of market crashes on his X page. A week ago, he tweeted that the stock and bond markets would collapse soon despite the fact that they are showing a rise at the moment.

One of the major factors for the stock market going up has been the January jobs report, which surpassed the figures expected by financial market analysts. But Kiyosaki stated that this increase is thanks to the Magnificent Seven — the companies supported by the U.S. government, which include Microsoft, Google’s parental company Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Elon Musk’s Tesla.